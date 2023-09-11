Claim of Cash App bankruptcy is fabricated | Fact check

The claim: CNN reported Cash App went bankrupt, user funds can only be returned through bankruptcy court

A Sept. 7 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) claims a major news outlet reported on financial challenges ahead for users of a popular payment app.

“Man CNN just said Cash App went bankrupt and any funds you had in your account would have to be awarded to you through bankruptcy court,” reads the post.

It was shared more than 600 times in one day.

Our rating: False

A spokesperson for CNN said it did not report the claim. The user who posted the claim suggested in a second post it was not true. Cash App has not announced filing for bankruptcy. Cash App users reported outages starting on Sept. 7, but services have been restored, according to the company.

CNN published federal warning about funds in payment apps, not bankruptcy

There is no reporting on CNN’s website or social media pages about a Cash App bankruptcy.

"CNN did not report this," said company spokesperson Emily Kuhn.

In a subsequent post, the Facebook user suggested they fabricated the claim.

“Lord help us,” reads the follow-up posted two hours after the initial claim. “300 shares, y’all didn’t even check the info, just straight believed you read on the net (sic).”

Cash App users began reporting service outages on Sept. 7 that were causing issues with opening the app and accessing funds, as reported by outlets including CBS News and WSAV-TV in Georgia.

The next morning, Cash App said its services were “mostly back online” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Services have been back to normal since Sept. 9, according to the Cash App site.

CNN published a story in June with a warning from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau saying funds in apps such as Cash App and Venmo don’t have the same protections as funds in a bank. A quote from the bureau included in the article said users stand to risk losing money or being otherwise inconvenienced in the event of a bankruptcy.

Cash App is investigating a glitch causing users to be double-charged for Cash Card transactions, which has resulted in a negative account balance for some customers. Cash App is a mobile payment service developed by Square, Inc. Batumi, Georgia.

The bureau has a similar warning on its website.

“If the nonbank payment app’s business fails, your money is likely lost or tied up in a long bankruptcy process,” according to a June 1 advisory. “You might be standing in line with other lenders to the failed app, waiting to see if you can get any of your money back after the business is unwound."

Cash App declined to comment on the claim, referring USA TODAY to its public statements.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cash App reported temporary outages, not bankruptcy | Fact check