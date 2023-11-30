Claim Chicco and Sam's Club are selling car seats for $10 is a scam | Fact check

The claim: Sam's Club and Chicco are selling car seats for under $10

A Nov. 2 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows a photo of a Chicco brand car seat. Someone in the image holds a sign indicating it's on sale for less than $10.

“Sams (sic) Club and Chicco are launching a new social program for child safety and selling car seats for only $9.97 throughout the United States!” the post’s caption reads. It points users to a website to place an order.

The post was shared more than 70 times in almost four weeks.

Our rating: False

Chicco and Sam’s Club, a membership warehouse chain, have not partnered to sell car seats for less than $10. The Facebook post and the link connected to it are a scam.

Website unaffiliated with Sam's Club, Chicco

Megan Miller, a spokesperson for Chicco, told USA TODAY the post is inaccurate.

Chicco held a 20% off sale on its website for Cyber Monday, but the most affordable car seats were still over $100. There is no mention of a sale for car seats on the Sam's Club's website.

The link at the bottom of the Facebook page directs users to a website unaffiliated with either retailer. Users must answer questions, play a short game and then fill out their address and credit card information on another third-party website.

On the official Sam’s Club and Chicco sites, users only need to select the car seat they want, add it to their cart and purchase it. They do not get rerouted to another website.

USA TODAY reached out to Sam's Club and the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

