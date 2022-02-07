Claim: Evesham man fatally stabbed during dispute over marijuana

EVESHAM - A man accused of killing a friend here has claimed the death occurred during a fight over marijuana, a court record says.

Donovan Hollingsworth, 25, allegedly stabbed 26-year-old Thomas Pierson III at the victim's home in the Olympus apartment complex on Saturday morning.

Hollingsworth, an Evesham resident, also killed Pierson's dog during an altercation at the Baker Boulevard complex, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Evesham police found Pierson's body around 9:15 a.m. "next to a large pool of blood, with bloodstains throughout the entire apartment," according to a probable cause statement for charges against Hollingsworth.

It said Hollingsworth's father made a 911 call about 30 minutes later, reporting his son had told him about a "an argument with (Pierson) over obtaining marijuana."

An Evesham man is accused of killing a friend Saturday at the Olympus apartment complex off Baker Boulevard.

In a call to his father, Hollingsworth said Pierson "was striking him in the head and, at one point, got on top of him," according to the father's account.

"Additionally, his son reported (Pierson's) dog began attacking him, too. His son stated he grabbed a knife and stabbed the dog and the victim and left," the statement said.

The father, whose name was not disclosed, said Hollingsworth and Pierson were "good friends and grew up together," the statement continued.

He also said Hollingsworth "routinely" visited Pierson's apartment.

Hollingsworth sent photos to his father that showed a black eye and a dog bite on his hip, the statement said. It said the father advised his son to visit an urgent care center, which referred Hollingsworth to the emergency room at Virtua Hospital Voorhees.

Hollingsworth allegedly told a Virtua doctor he had cut his hand while reaching for a knife during an altercation.

Police arrested Hollingsworth at the Voorhees hospital after contacting T-Mobile for an emergency ping of the suspect's phone.

According to the statement, police initially went to the Olympus complex for a report of a possible dog bite.

A neighbor said he heard "commotion and banging," then went to Pierson's apartment to find the victim with lacerations to his arms.

The neighbor said he returned to his own apartment to get his phone to call 911, then saw Pierson's bloodied dog on a stairwell landing.

Fearing that the dog, a mastiff-style King Corso, had attacked Pierson, the neighbor entered the victim's apartment through a back door and provided first aid.

Officers arrived to find Pierson "obviously deceased," the statement said. The dog was found dead on the stairwell.

Pierson worked in sales for telephone and solar products, according to his LinkedIn page. He also was the author of a 2018 book, The Sun Works Great in New Jersey.

Hollingsworth, a Crest Road resident, was being held on murder and weapons charges in Burlington County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

The charges are only allegations. Hollingsworth has not been convicted in the case.

Potential charges related to the death of Pierson's dog await further investigation, the prosecutor’s office said.

