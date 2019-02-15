Claim a free Galaxy S9 when you purchase a select QLED TV model in the Samsung UK sale

Twitter More

You don't often get things for free in life, let alone a Samsung Galaxy S9 handset that retails for over £500. That's the deal though.

Anyone purchasing a Samsung QLED TV model including the Q9FN, Q8FN, Q8CN, and Q8DN, will receive a Samsung Galaxy S9 for absolutely nothing. This deal expires on March. 12, so you have a little time to mull it over, but you might not want to wait when you understand what a QLED TV can produce.

A QLED TV combines style with picture quality and smart technology. The new ambient mode fills your living room with decorative content, useful information, and your own photos. It also hides when you don't want to see it, by blending perfectly with your decor, and even playing a bit of light background music. Read more...

