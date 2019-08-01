How to claim for PPI: £12bn still to be paid out with just four weeks until deadline

An advertising campaign featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger has alerted consumers to the deadline - PA

Consumers could be throwing away thousands of pounds by failing to make a claim against their bank for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) within the next four weeks.

Two years ago the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), set a deadline of August 29 2019 for new claims to be submitted.

In May, the most recent month with available data, people who had been mis-sold PPI received £350.7m in compensation.

This brings the total payout since the scandal emerged to £35.7bn.

However, one legal expert in the area claimed that this number should be a third higher as billions remained unclaimed from banks, credit card companies and loan providers.

Financial companies systematically mis-sold PPI alongside mortgages and loans during the Nineties and 2000s.

The insurance was supposed to pay out in the event that the policyholder lost their job, became ill or died. However, few checks were ever made against customers’ other policies, leading to many people being sold cover they already had elsewhere.

The regulator controversially imposed a deadline for consumers to make claims, saying this would prompt people to take action rather than put it off.

After August 29 no further claims will be permitted against financial institutions, although claims that have already been made will continue to work their way through the system.

Negar Yazdani of Blacklion Law, a law firm, said she had seen a large increase in the number of mis-selling claims in recent weeks, but warned that swathes of people could be missing out on compensation that is rightfully theirs.

“We have seen a spike in PPI inquiries towards the deadline,” she said. “But undoubtedly there are still many thousands of individuals who have not claimed but are actually entitled to compensation.

“There is still just enough time to complain, but it is running out and undoubtedly some claims will be cut off by the deadline.”

As much as £12bn may remain unclaimed, she said.

A high-profile court case in 2014 opened up the possibility that people whose claims were previously rejected by banks could still win compensation.

The Plevin case found that banks were in some cases receiving 80pc commission for each policy they sold, which was found to be unfair by the Supreme Court.

Miss Yazdani said that the only way to submit claims after the Aug 29 deadline would be to launch formal legal action against the banks.

“Lenders appear to be hoping that, come September, they can put PPI behind them. This is wishful thinking,” she added.

“The reality is that court litigation will continue on Plevin cases where hundreds of thousands of individuals have either not received any compensation in relation to hidden commissions or received a partial redress that represents a fraction of what they are properly entitled to.”