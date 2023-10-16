Claim of Qatar halting world's gas flow amid Israel-Hamas war is misinformation | Fact check

The claim: Emir of Qatar threatened to cut off world's natural gas supply if Gaza bombing continues

An Oct. 11 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows a photo of Qatar's head of state along with a warning he supposedly made about his country’s energy exports.

“The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, has threatened that if the bombing of Gaza does not stop, he will cut off the supply of gas to the world,” reads both the caption and the text in the post.

The post was shared more than 60 times in five days.

Fact check roundup: Israel-Hamas war sparks many misleading claims online. Here's what's true and false.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

A disinformation expert in Qatar says the emir has not made such a threat, and there are no credible reports of one.

No credible reports of threat from Qatari emir

The claim is “100% false,” a Qatar-based expert on Middle Eastern studies and disinformation campaigns told USA TODAY.

“The emir has not said anything of the sort,” Marc Owen Jones, an associate professor at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Doha, the capital of Qatar, said in an email.

Qatar was the world’s third-largest liquefied natural gas exporter during the first half of 2023, behind the U.S. and Australia, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Fact check: False claim that Qatar rejected German plane for LGBTQ symbol

So a legitimate threat that one of its leaders would shut off its natural gas valve certainly would have made global headlines. But no credible news outlets have reported it.

In fact, on the same day the post was made, France said it would buy up to 3.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas from Qatar each year through 2050. A day later, the emir visited Germany – which last year said it would import up to 2 million tons each year – amid criticism of Qatar’s ties to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Politico reported.

Hamas’ attack on southern Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 led to the start of its latest war with Israel. The conflict has left more than 4,000 dead on both sides, including 30 Americans, as of Oct. 16.

Qatar is seen as being a major sponsor of Hamas, Politico reported, but Qatari officials deny that, saying aid for Gaza is intended to improve life for Palestinians.

Any threat about withholding gas was not discussed during a joint news conference held Oct. 13 by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Qatari prime minister.

The claim originated in an Oct. 11 post on X from an account purporting to cover Qatari affairs, but it attributed the threat to the state of Qatar, not the emir. The account has since been suspended. It is not an official channel, and Jones said another version of the account was suspended previously.

USA TODAY reached out to both the Qatar embassy in Washington and the emir but did not immediately receive responses from either.

Qatar vowed in 2017 to not cut the gas supply to the United Arab Emirates even as that nation and others in the region severed diplomatic ties with Qatar and accused it of harboring terrorists, charges it has repeatedly denied. The CEO of state-run Qatar Petroleum, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said the country would not halt supplies “to its brothers,” Al Jazeera reported at the time.

During that diplomatic crisis, which lasted until 2021 and included a blockade, a number of accounts also appeared on the platform and spread misinformation about Qatar, Jones said.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No threat from Qatar emir to cut off world's natural gas | Fact check