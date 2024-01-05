Claim of Sylvester Stallone rejecting 'woke' Bud Light deal is stolen satire | Fact check

The claim: Sylvester Stallone turned down $100 million endorsement deal with ‘woke’ Bud Light

A Jan. 3 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows side-by-side photos of movie star Sylvester Stallone and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222966964192121&set=a.114059068416245&_rdc=1&_rdr

“Sylvester Stallone turns down a massive $100 million endorsement deal from Bud Light, stating firmly, 'I'm not saving your woke brand,” the caption reads.

It was shared more than 100 times in a day. Similar versions accumulated hundreds of shares before they were deleted.

Our rating: False

The claim originated on a satirical website, and its publisher confirmed the story is a fabrication, but the Facebook post gives no indication that it is satire. There is no credible evidence that Stallone turned down such an offer or that Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bud Light’s parent company, made one in the first place.

Claim originated on satirical website where 'nothing on this page is real'

AB InBev received blowback from conservatives after partnering with Mulvaney, who is transgender. High-profile figures ranging from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Kid Rock called for a boycott of the brand.

In what some saw as an attempt to win back some of that audience, the beer company in October 2023 announced a sponsorship deal with the UFC.

Fact check: Altered image shows Sylvester Stallone with T-shirt message mocking Biden, Fauci

But the claim about Bud Light and Stallone is false. There are no credible reports that the star of the "Rocky" and "Rambo" movie franchises made such a rejection or was ever offered a deal to begin with.

The claim originated in a Dec. 14, 2023, Facebook post by the satirical account SpaceX FanClub, which states in its bio that “nothing on this page is real.” It was shared again 17 days later. The website’s publisher, Tim Lawson, confirmed in an email to USA TODAY that the story is a fabrication.

The account that shared the claim without mentioning its satirical origin has the same photo that appears in the SpaceX FanClub version. The post contains a link to a Jan. 3 Lich News article about the purported rejection.

That appears to be a word-for-word copy of a story clearly labeled as satire on the website Esspots that was published Dec. 14, 2023, and is linked in the comments of the original SpaceX FanClub post. There were no such disclaimers of satire on the Lich News version.

The Facebook post is an example of what could be called "stolen satire," where stories originally written and presented as satire are captured and reposted in a way that makes them appear to be legitimate news. As a result, readers of the second-generation post are misled, which is what happened here.

USA TODAY has debunked an array of false claims involving AB InBev's beer brands that circulated in the wake of its Mulvaney partnership, including assertions that it created a billboard to call its critics "crybabies" and that Budweiser was banned from Oktoberfest.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media users who shared the post and representatives of both Stallone and AB InBev but did not immediately receive responses.

Our fact-check sources:

Tim Lawson, Jan. 3, Email exchange with USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: False claim Sylvester Stallone turned down Bud Light deal | Fact check