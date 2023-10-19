Claim of viral footage showing Israel’s Iron Beam system is misinformation | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Israel's new Iron Beam laser defense system being fired in October 2023

An Oct. 15 Instagram video (direct link, archive link) shows three flashes of light illuminating the night sky. Each flash appears to emit from a projectile exploding in mid-air.

“Breaking: Israel activates new energy based Iron Beam system in taking out missiles heading towards Tel Aviv,” reads text superimposed on the video.

Our rating: False

Defense experts say the Iron Beam is not shown in the video and is not yet operational. There are no credible reports of the air defense system being used in combat.

Iron Beam system not yet operational, experts say

The post references Israel’s new Iron Beam air defense system, which uses laser beams to destroy airborne targets such as missiles, drones and mortar shells.

But that system is not what is shown in the Instagram video, multiple defense experts told USA TODAY after viewing it.

"There's no operational Iron Beam at this time," Peter Lerner, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Israel Defense Force, said in an email.

The Iron Beam system is widely thought to still be in development and is at least one year away from being ready for use, according to a 2022 report from Breaking Defense, a publication that covers the defense industry. While there are reports that the war with Hamas could accelerate that timeline, there are no credible news reports that the weapon has been used in combat.

James Siebens, a fellow for defense strategy and planning at The Stimson Center, a nonpartisan think tank that studies global peace-related issues, agreed the video doesn't show the Iron Beam, though he noted that conflicts like the Israel-Hamas war are often treated as "testing grounds" for new weapons systems.

There is less consensus on what the footage actually shows.

Lerner said the video appears to be manipulated. Daniel Gonzalez, a senior scientist at the RAND Corporation, pointed out a visible exhaust plume that follows the light shining on the airborne objects, which he said suggests some sort of kinetic object was fired.

"Bottom line: I don't think the video provides any proof of the use of a laser weapon," Gonzalez said in an email to USA TODAY.

Amy Nelson, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institute, also expressed skepticism about the claim in an email to USA TODAY.

"That Israel would have deployed it without any visible testing and no announcement would have negated the system's deterrence effect," Nelson said in an email to USA TODAY.

The video was originally posted Oct. 15 by an account on X, formerly Twitter, that at the time presented itself as affiliated with the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. It was temporarily restricted, and now it identifies itself as "Mossad commentary."

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

