Claim WEF advocated for coffee rationing is a steaming cup of misinformation | Fact check

The claim: The WEF is demanding a limit of '2 or 3 cups' of coffee annually

A Jan. 22 article in The People’s Voice claims the World Economic Forum called for severe restrictions on a popular drink.

“WEF Declares War on Coffee: ‘No More Than 2 or 3 Cups Each Per Year’" reads the article's headline.

The article was shared more than 300 times in a week.

Our rating: False

The WEF has made no such pronouncement. The article misrepresents a discussion at the forum on the environmental impact of growing coffee. Limits on the consumption of coffee were not mentioned. The article is from a website that regularly publishes fabricated stories.

Davos brewed up discussion of coffee’s carbon cost

The article is based on a Jan. 17 panel discussion at the WEF's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, but a video of the event shows the post grossly misrepresents what happened.

The article accurately states that Hubert Keller, a senior managing partner at Swiss bank Lombard Odier, spoke during the meeting, where he said that between 15 and 20 tons of CO2 are emitted per ton of coffee produced and consumed under standard agricultural practices. He also suggested incentivizing regenerative agriculture practices to make such farming sustainable.

But at no point during the discussion, which can be found in full on the WEF's website, does Keller or any other speaker call for limiting the consumption of coffee. The panel, titled "Putting a Price on Nature," focused broadly on how to “better connect ecology to economics and conservation with development outcomes.”

Keller also offered thoughts about sustainable coffee farming at the meeting on Jan. 16, again advocating for sustainable practices but not rationing. He was only one of dozens of speakers at the multi-day conference and was not articulating a position for the WEF.

There is nothing on the WEF's website about a plan to limit coffee consumption. There are also no credible news reports about such a plan.

The WEF brings together prominent political, business and cultural leaders to discuss global challenges. It held its annual meeting on Jan. 15-19 in Davos. By assembling public figures from around the globe to discuss weighty matters, the WEF has also become a favorite topic of conspiracy theorists. USA TODAY has debunked numerous false claims about the organization and its initiatives.

The People's Voice, previously known as NewsPunch, is a frequent source of misinformation, including claims that USA TODAY has debunked. The WEF is a regular subject of its articles, but the site has also made unfounded claims in recent months that New Hampshire banned chemtrails, that broadcaster Piers Morgan developed “VAIDS” from a COVID-19 vaccine and that the FDA admitted cancer treatments actually cause cancer.

USA TODAY reached out to The People’s Voice for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Check Your Fact and Lead Stories also debunked the claim.

