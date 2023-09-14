He claimed to fire in self-defense in West Palm Beach. What a judge decided in court

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 15 years in prison for a March 2019 shooting death in West Palm Beach's Pleasant City neighborhood.

Antonio Nikia Bess of West Palm Beach pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree felony murder during a hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Howard Coates. Prosecutors said Bess killed 24-year-old Jervonte Gibson on March 20, 2019, in an exchange of gunfire during an apparent drug deal involving marijuana.

At the time of his arrest, Bess told West Palm Beach police investigators he was meeting Gibson that day to sell him 14 grams of "sour diesel" marijuana.

Bess said he saw a gun in Gibson's vehicle and feared he would be robbed. He said Gibson fired first and told officers he returned fire. Bess received care at St. Mary's Medical Center for a bullet wound to his abdomen.

Teacher arrested: Man had inappropriate relationship with Wellington student, PBSO alleges in making arrest

A woman who was with Gibson that day told investigators that it was Bess who fired first. Investigators said surveillance-camera video, the examination of the car and the angle of the shots as determined by an autopsy all contradicted Bess' claim.

Bess was one of two men charged in Gibson's death. In December 2021, Christian Daniel Caballero-Hudspeth pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Circuit Judge Rosemarie Scher sentenced him to 11 years and six months in state prison.

Caballero-Hudspeth told investigators he accompanied Bess to a drug deal that ended in an exchange of gunfire between Bess and Gibson. He said he fired shots at Gibson's car after hearing the initial gunfire, then disposed of both his and Bess' weapons.

Palm Beach Gardens fires police officer: Report offers details on day man held at gunpoint

During Tuesday's hearing, friends and family of Gibson, including his mother, Kamisha, told Coates they largely opposed Bess' plea agreement and that they believed he deserved more time in prison.

Coates said he found the plea to be a fair resolution based on the information provided to him by the prosecuting and defense attorneys. He told Gibson's family that he understood their position but noted that a trial would not have guaranteed prison time for Bess.

"I know it's not the justice that you're seeking, and I know it's not the resolution that you would have liked," Coates said. "If this case goes to trial, there would be a risk to you of getting no justice at all. I can't tell you what a jury would do."

Coates credited Bess with 1,069 days — nearly three years — of time served in jail while awaiting trial. Bess responded to a series of questions from Coates confirming his acceptance of the plea, but did not otherwise address the court.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Gunman's sentence in 2019 murder leaves victim's family disappointed