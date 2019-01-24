Claiming Social Security Early vs. Delaying: Pros and Cons

There's no one-size-fits-all approach for deciding when to start claiming your Social Security benefits. You can claim as early as age 62, wait until you turn 70, or claim at any point in between.

There are certain advantages and disadvantages to claiming your Social Security benefits at every age, depending on your personal circumstances. Being strategic about this decision will impact your entire retirement, and maximize your benefits if you do it right. Here are all the pros and cons you need to be aware of in deciding when to start claiming your benefits.

Claiming early: Pros

The earliest you can claim benefits is 62, which is also the most popular age to claim -- 48% of women and 42% of men start at this age, according to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

The biggest advantage to claiming early is the most obvious: You get your money sooner. When you've spent decades paying into Social Security in taxes, it's understandable to want to start reaping the rewards of your hard work as soon as possible. This is especially true if you're eager to retire but can't quite afford it using the money saved in your retirement funds. Social Security can add a cushion to your retirement savings, making it easier to meet your expenses once you leave your job for good. Similarly, if you've been forced to retire early for any reason, Social Security is a lifeline should you lose your main source of income.

If you have a spouse in the workforce, it's also a good idea to strategize when is the best time for the two of you to claim benefits. You don't have to claim at the same time -- in fact, if your spouse delays claiming benefits, you can claim early to start taking advantage of the extra income as soon as possible while still earning the benefits of delayed retirement credits with your spouse's benefits.

It may be smart to claim early, even if you have a healthy nest egg and a steady paycheck. In theory, you should receive the same amount in benefits over a lifetime regardless of the age at which you claim. If you claim early, you'll receive smaller checks, but get more of them over a lifetime. Claim later, and you won't receive as many checks, but they will each be bigger than if you'd claimed earlier.

However, this equation isn't foolproof. If you have reason to believe you won't live long enough to spend decades in retirement, you may be better off claiming as early as you can. Of course, nobody can predict exactly how long they'll live -- the average man and woman turning 65 today can expect to live until age 84 and 86, respectively, according to the Social Security Administration. However, if you're facing health issues and don't expect to live that long, it may be wiser to claim as early as possible rather than waiting until you have only a few years left to enjoy your benefits.

Claiming early: Cons

It's not always wise to claim your benefits early. One serious disadvantage is that you'll receive smaller checks each month, for the rest of your life, than you would if you wait. In theory, you should receive the same total amount over a lifetime, but in the short term, your monthly Social Security checks may not go as far as you'd hoped.

Let's look at a hypothetical example to see just how much you could be missing out on. Your full retirement age (FRA) is the age at which you'll receive 100% of the benefits to which you're entitled. So if your FRA is 67, and you wait until then to claim, you'd receive $1,300 per month. If you claim at 62, your benefits will be cut by 30% -- leaving you with just $910 per month.