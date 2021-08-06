Claims against 3 KPD officers in death case can proceed to trial, federal judge rules

Aug. 6—A federal judge has ruled that allegations of negligence levied against three Kokomo police officers in relation to a Kokomo man dying in police custody can proceed to a trial.

Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, wrote in a ruling filed July 28 that whether or not the three officers — Aaron Tarrh, Jaramie Dodd and Richie Sears — adequately responded to the medical needs of Tavaris McGuire as he was experiencing a drug overdose while in the jail holding cell "is a question of material fact that should be decided by a jury" and not a judge. McGuire died Feb. 4, 2017, inside the St. Vincent Kokomo emergency room as a result of the overdose shortly after being arrested.

Pratt's ruling comes almost a year after the defendants, which includes the three officers, former KPD Chief Robert Baker, the city of Kokomo and former Mayor Greg Goodnight, filed for the judge to grant them summary judgment against Constance McGuire, Tavaris McGuire's mother and the one representing his estate.

In their motion for summary judgement filed last September, the defendants argued that video evidence taken from the Howard County Jail proves city police officers did not fail to provide adequate and timely medical care to McGuire and, thus, McGuire's death was due to his own negligence. As such, all charges levied against the plaintiffs should be dismissed by the judge before a jury hears the case, the defendants argued.

While Pratt ruled that the estate's violation of McGuire's 4th Amendment rights and negligence claims against the three KPD officers should be decided by a jury, the judge did rule in favor of the plaintiffs in their request for dismissal of all claims against Baker, Goodnight and the city.

While some defendants are no longer part of the case, the heart of the federal lawsuit — whether or not the police responded to McGuire's overdose and got him medical treatment quick enough — remains.

According to court documents, a vehicle McGuire was in was pulled over by police at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 3, 2017. McGuire would soon be arrested after police found 11.6 grams of methamphetamine on him, arriving at the Howard County Jail at 12:24 a.m. Feb. 4, 2017, and showing no apparent signs of impairment or distress.

But at at 12:54 a.m., McGuire, according to court documents, began to fidget, and he removed his shirt and leaned over to get a drink of water from the water fountain two minutes later. At 12:58 a.m., McGuire knocks his head on the book-in counter.

The change in McGuire's behavior, according to court documents, was noticed by jail staff and the arresting officers, and they began to ask McGuire questions to determine "why he was acting so strangely."

It was then determined by the officers that McGuire needed to go to the hospital. At approximately 1 a.m., Dodd radioed in a call for an ambulance, which arrived by 1:04 a.m. and paramedics were with McGuire at 1:08 a.m. They noticed that McGuire's heart rate was faster than normal, and a little after 1:18 a.m. placed an IV in McGuire's right arm.

At 1:22 a.m., according to court documents, an additional IV was placed in McGuire's thigh and the ambulance left the jail en route to St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital. At that time, McGuire was unresponsive, not breathing and had no cardiac activity, according to court documents.

For the next several minutes, paramedics and a physician tried to resuscitate McGuire. At 1:52 a.m., McGuire had a pulse for one to two minutes, but was later pronounced dead at 1:54 a.m.

During the autopsy, a fragment of clear plastic bag was found in McGuire's stomach and the toxicology report found methamphetamine in his system. McGuire's death was determined to be an accidental methamphetamine overdose.

When McGuire ingested the drug is not known for certain, according to court documents, but the judge wrote that it could've happened as his vehicle was being stopped by police or while he was in the back of a police car heading toward the jail.

In previous court filings, the estate argued that precious time was lost when police decided to call in an ambulance rather than drive McGuire to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, which is located on the same street just two minutes from the county jail.

According to the officers' depositions, the idea of the police transporting McGuire to the emergency room themselves was proposed, but the officers ultimately decided against it. Dodd testified in his disposition that he asked Sears "why don't you put him in your car and take him to the hospital," and that Sears responded, "why take him to the hospital, just call the ambulance here and have him checked out," according to court documents.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 14, 2022.

