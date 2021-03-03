IS claims killing of 3 female media workers in Afghanistan

  • Afghans carry the body of a woman who was killed by gunmen in the city of Jalalabad east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Three women who worked for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan were gunned down Tuesday in two separate attacks, the news editor of the privately owned station said. (AP Photo/Sadaqat Ghorzang)
  • Relatives wait outside a hospital for the bodies of three women that ware killed by gunmen in the city of Jalalabad east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The women who worked for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan were gunned down Tuesday in two separate attacks, the news editor of the privately owned station said. (AP Photo/Sadaqat Ghorzang)
1 / 2

Afghanistan

Afghans carry the body of a woman who was killed by gunmen in the city of Jalalabad east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Three women who worked for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan were gunned down Tuesday in two separate attacks, the news editor of the privately owned station said. (AP Photo/Sadaqat Ghorzang)
RAHIM FAIEZ
·3 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the killing of three women working for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan, the latest in a spike in targeted killings across the war-tor country. Dozens of people gathered Wednesday for the funerals of the three media workers.

The women were gunned down on Tuesday in separate attacks, according to the news editor of the privately owned station and officials in Nangarhar province.

Afghan officials said police arrested the alleged killer of the three, identifying him as Qari Baser and insisting he was a Taliban — a claim promptly denied by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Nangarhar police chief, Gen. Juma Gul Hemat, said Baser had used a pistol with a silencer in the attacks. He was arrested shortly after the attacks by police in Jalalabad, the provincial capital.

The IS claim, posted late Tuesday, contradicted the Afghan government's accusations against the Taliban. The militants said the three female journalists were targeted because they worked for one of the “media stations loyal to the apostate Afghan government” in Jalalabad.

It was not the first attack against women working at the Enikass Radio and TV. In December, IS claimed the killing of another female employee there, Malala Maiwand.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned Tuesday's attack, saying that assaults on “innocent compatriots, especially women, are contrary to the teachings of Islam, Afghan culture and the spirit of peace.”

Afghanistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for media workers. Tuesday’s killings brought to 15 the number of media workers killed in Afghanistan in the last six months.

The slaying's of the women are part of a larger spike in targeted killings in Afghanistan in the past year, coinciding with the signing of a peace deal between the United States and the Taliban in February 2020. The Taliban have denied involvement in most of the targeted killings. Both the Taliban and the government blame the other for staging the attacks to discredit the peace deal or leverage greater concessions.

The Biden administration is reviewing the deal which calls for the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops by May 1. Officials say no decision has been made .

Shokrullah Pasoon of Enikass Radio and TV in Jalalabad — the station the women worked for — said one of them, Mursal Wahidi, was walking home when gunmen opened fire, according to eyewitnesses. The other two, whom he identified only as Shahnaz and Sadia, were shot and killed in a separate incident, also walking home from work. Two other people, apparently passersby, were wounded in the shooting attack.

The three women dubbed popular and often emotion-laden dramas from Turkey and India into Afghanistan’s local languages of Dari and Pashtu, added Pasoon, the station's news editor.

Enikass Radio and TV is a privately owned outlet that broadcasts “news, various political, social, Islamic, educational, satirical, and engaging programs and standard dubbing of serials and movies for the people of Afghanistan,” according to its website.

___

Associated Press writer Maamoun Youssef in Cairo contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Three female media workers killed on way home from work in eastern Afghanistan

    Three female media workers were shot dead in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, government officials said, amid a wave of killings that is spreading fear among professional workers in urban centres. Zalmai Latifi, head of local broadcaster Enikas TV, said the three women were recent high school graduates aged between 18 and 20 who worked in the station's dubbing department. A fourth woman was injured and a hospital spokesman said she had been admitted to hospital and was fighting for her life.

  • Belarus jails journalist for revealing 'medical secrets' in protester's death

    A Belarusian court sentenced a journalist to six months in prison on Tuesday for divulging medical secrets, after she had contradicted official statements about the death of a protester who the authorities suggested was drunk at the time. Katerina Borisevich from the local news outlet TUT.BY had reported that there was no alcohol in the bloodstream of protester Roman Bondarenko when he died. Artyom Sorokin, the doctor who had shared Bondarenko's medical report with Borisevich, was given a suspended sentence.

  • Isis attack kills three female journalists as they leave TV studio in Afghanistan

    Isis claims it is behind attacks that saw four women gunned down while they were on their way home from their work at TV station

  • Samsung considers four sites in U.S. for $17 billion chip plant: documents

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering two sites in Arizona and another one in New York in addition to Austin, Texas, for a new $17 billion chip plant, according to documents filed with Texas state officials. The tech giant is also seeking combined tax abatements of $1.48 billion over 20 years from Travis County in Texas and the city of Austin, it added in the documents dated Feb. 26, up from the $805.5 million previously mentioned. Samsung is in talks with the sites at Arizona and New York, with each offering property tax abatement and "significant grants and/or refundable tax credits" to fund infrastructure improvements, the documents said.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Says Borat Is No More: 'The Gray Suit Is Locked Up'

    Cohen was inspired to film the second "Borat" to expose the dangers of Donald Trump, but it ended up "the most dangerous project" he'd worked on.

  • Why Biden is keeping Bernie close

    The president and the Senate’s most recognizable progressive have made sure to work constructively together, even under stressful policy battles.

  • Amazon worker sues company, claiming race and gender bias in corporate hires

    Amazon.com Inc. was sued for allegedly discriminating against Black and female workers in hiring employees for its corporate offices.

  • How Scientologist Execs at Media Company e.Republic Made Workers’ Lives a Living Hell

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyRyan Gallant needed a change of pace. He taught French at a local California middle school, but his salary barely covered his bills. To supplement his income, he worked the late shift at a Mendocino Farms deli. Then, in January of 2019, Gallant finally found an upgrade: a research analyst position at a Folsom-based marketing and media firm called e.Republic. Glassdoor reviews for the company were mixed. Some staff were effusive. “Healthy environment, great people!!!” one employee wrote in 2018. The rest were unequivocally negative. One reviewer titled their assessment: “Worst Job I Ever Had.” Another called theirs: “Beware!”The bad reviews shared a common theme: The company’s owners, executives, and much of its upper management were high-ranking members of the Church of Scientology. “The company made me right [sic] a positive review to counteract all the negative reviews they were getting because of their affiliation with Scientology,” an ex-employee wrote. “As one reviewer stated, the best day at e.Republic is the day you leave.”Gallant took the job anyway. He figured his new bosses’ religion wouldn’t impact much. It hadn’t, after all, kept the firm from dealing with dozens of big-name tech companies—Google, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Cisco—or maintaining relationships with well-known politicians, like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. (The offices of Garcetti and Burgum did not respond to requests for comment.)Olympian McKayla Maroney Ensnared in Mystery ‘Cult’ the Church of the Master AngelsAfter he started, Gallant noticed the company had some quirks. Its infrastructure seemed antiquated, and priorities seemed almost random. One executive gave frequent seminars on building a “personal brand,” occasionally ruminating on the importance of “cute hats”; the C-suite regularly gave out CDs of Christmas-themed New Jazz, recorded by the president and her husband. But some peculiarities concerned Gallant more than others. For one, the pay was meager; internal payroll documents from 2013 showed starting salaries as low as $24,960, even as executives were compensated more than $10,000 per hour. The days were long—he regularly clocked 10-hour shifts. And the staff was highly-surveilled. Managers would take long, curving sweeps around the office so frequently, an ex-research director claimed, that workers developed a code word for them: sentries.“It was like a ‘70s factory,’ another former researcher said. “They would call people out for taking slightly too long of breaks… like, ‘Reminder staff: Your breaks are to be 10 minutes. Some of you are going for walks and it’s clearly over 10 minutes.’”Gallant said he had informed his boss that he suffered from Crohn’s disease, a condition that can cause chronic fatigue. About a year into his employment he was diagnosed with another rare condition: secondary polycythemia. “I was physically and mentally exhausted,” he said. “They knew I was dealing with medical issues, knew I was overworked, but did absolutely nothing.” Gallant relied heavily on his therapist, though the services weren’t covered by the company’s insurance. He also started to see a psychiatrist for the stress. Over the course of his two-year employment, according to receipts reviewed by The Daily Beast, he would pay over $9,000 in out-of-pocket expenses for mental health care.Gallant’s experience wasn’t unique. A half-dozen former and current e.Republic employees told The Daily Beast that the company fostered a brutal work environment, which took a toll on their physical and mental health. “I had instances where I needed to work from home just for health reasons,” said Ashley Subramani, an ex-researcher who quit in Oct. 2020. “They would deny it because they wouldn’t be able to monitor what I was doing.” Three sources independently confirmed that another employee, an Army veteran who has been diagnosed with PTSD, took a full year of mental health leave under federal provisions through the Department of Veterans Affairs, solely due to work-related stress. All of them attributed the company’s atmosphere to the influence of Scientology, which they saw not only as the religion of about a quarter of staff—primarily executives—but an organizing principle around which the entire business was based.The company’s leadership rejects this. From their end, the beliefs of company leadership have no bearing on the business. They see their company as comparable to many others, organized with an eye toward profits and cost-cutting. Accusations of Scientology’s involvement, e.Republic COO Paul Harney wrote in a statement, “are based on inaccurate and false assumptions, information that is fifteen to twenty years old and way out of date, and items which have been addressed numerous times but continue to be repeated regardless of a basis in fact.” (The Church of Scientology did not respond to requests for comment.)But a trove of internal company documents reviewed by The Daily Beast appear to support the staffers’ claims. Dozens of files, which existed on the company’s shared drive as recently as this week, reveal a corporate structure that bears distinct similarity to the management principles laid out by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Some documents detail the Scientology courses executives have taken; others employ Hubbard-specific vocabulary. A seminar guide from 2016 is comprised exclusively of Hubbard’s quotes and axioms. One training document, when opened in Microsoft Word, still has the track changes where an employee edited out Hubbard citations to replace them with secular ones. A Church of Scientology building in Los Angeles, California Kevork Djansezian/Getty “It seems a hodgepodge of disrelated, inaccurate, or old pieces of information that are being conflated into a context and narrative that is not factual,” Harney said of the files.“These things are all Scientology,” former Church of Scientology executive Mike Rinder said after reviewing the documents. “They simply remove religious language, and often Hubbard’s name, and publish them as ‘secular.’”The company’s origin story began in 1984, when two Scientologists named Dennis McKenna and Robert Graves founded GMW Communications, Inc. The idea was to start a media and research corporation focused on connecting tech companies with state and local governments. Over the years, the firm evolved in both name and purpose into a complex corporate structure: e.Republic now does corporate research and sales, plans conferences, and operates several publications, including Techwire, GovTech100, and the once well-known municipal publication Governing, which relaunched last January, after briefly shuttering in 2019.It’s a fairly lucrative enterprise—generating $30.72 million in annual sales revenue, according to D&B Hoovers—and one connected with countless politicians below the federal level. In the past eight weeks alone, public officials for San Jose, Washington, Maryland, and Georgia have spoken on their webinars. Garcetti has appeared on their podcast, In the Arena, as have the mayors of Dayton, Ohio, Columbia, South Carolina, and Louisville, Kentucky. In 2018, company promo materials cited a Garcetti quote: “I’m a Governing junkie.”From its inception, e.Republic’s ties to Scientology were no secret. Both McKenna and Graves are long-time, high-ranking members and generous donors to the church. According to the Tampa Bay Times, McKenna has donated at least $1.5 million; Graves, now e.Republic’s majority stakeholder, has donated at least $1 million. “McKenna is a very, very, very well-known Scientologist,” Rinder said. “Bob Graves is another one. Bob Graves is married to Judy Norton Taylor, a very prominent, well-known Scientologist. Their daughter… works for [Scientology President] David Miscavige.” Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige Getty The association trickled down to the workplace. A Sacramento News and Review article from 2001 reported that the company had been giving out copies of L. Ron Hubbard’s management training manual, Speaking From Experience, to every employee on their first day of work and requiring courses on its contents. The book summarized Hubbard’s philosophy of management, or what he called “Administration Technology,” which he had laid out over the course of 10 volumes. At the crux of Hubbard’s “technology,” Rinder said, was a focus on statistics, monitoring productivity, and constantly requiring an increased level of worker output. “You reward those who do well and you penalize those who don't,” he explained. “It is a very complicated and very arcane system of how you discipline people, how you reward them, how you make them do better and be more compliant.”The Church of Scientology implements these practices (and more) in its own businesses, some of which have led to well-publicized scandals. In 2011, the Tampa Bay Times reported on a lawsuit from a former church member who claimed he’d been forced to sign a billion-year contract at 6, under which he’d worked between 40- and 100-hour weeks for $35-$50 per week. A 2013 exposé from the Times provided a detailed account of a brutal work climate at a Los Angeles Scientology outpost. “It became a place of confinement and humiliation where Scientology's management culture—always demanding—grew extreme,” the Times reporters wrote. “Inside, a who’s who of Scientology leadership went at each other with brutal tongue lashings, and even hands and fists.” (No e.Republic employees have accused anyone of corporal punishment.)Implementing Hubbard’s management principles in the secular workplace has proved controversial in the past. Most notoriously, in the 1990s, Allstate Insurance came under fire when the Wall Street Journal reported they’d hired a contractor named Don Pearson to conduct training seminars using Hubbard’s technology. After three years, the company fired Pearson, but not until after he’d trained some 3,500 employees in over 200 seminars, leading to several lawsuits and dozens of Equal Employment Opportunity complaints. The same year, Pearson took a position at e.Republic, where he stayed in upper management until 2014.e.Republic firmly rejects any association with Hubbard’s personal performance metrics or the organization that sells his technology, the World Institute of Scientology Enterprises (WISE did not respond to a request for comment). But GMW Communications and e.Republic both appeared in WISE member directories from at least 2001 to 2004. Testimonies of former employees and internal documents indicate that elements of the philosophy persisted at e.Republic into the 2010s. When one woman joined the company in 2016, she saw Hubbard’s book on several colleagues’ desks. The use of his training materials had officially been phased out, she said, but the traces were visible; the head of H.R. kept an inspirational poster of him hanging in her office.Several current and former e.Republic employees said they recognized Hubbard’s principles in the firm’s organization. Most pointed to common Scientology phrases: “Org Board,” meaning a chart that lays out the bureaucratic structure of an organization into divisions, departments, and hierarchy of personnel; “know-how,” for comprehension; and “hat,” to mean one’s particular duties or responsibilities.The same phrases appear throughout files on the company drive. “The proper use of hats and hatting preserves valuable know-how in a group,” a document titled “Hat Write-Up Jason” reads. “It all too often occurs that ‘the new broom sweeps clean,’ referring to an individual new to a post who wipes out all the policies and standards being used by that post’s predecessor. This practice is generally very detrimental… Entire professions, industries and even civilizations have collapsed because they ignored this point.”Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Scientology School for KidsA memo from the Chief of Staff dated March 25, 2016, includes bullet points titled “Exec Hats,” “Org board,” and “HCOPL Basic Management Tools.” According to the Free Dictionary acronym database, HCOPL stands for “Hubbard Communications Office Policy Letter.” A document from April 13 of the same year is a bit more explicit. Titled “Conquering Life Postulate Seminar References,” the packet compiles 25 pages of quotes and axioms from Hubbard in a range of legibility. “THE DEGREES OF SIMPLICITY IS PROPORTIONAL TO THE DEGREE OF NONCONFRONT,” the first reads. “Reversing this: THE DEGREE OF SIMPLICITY IS PROPORTIONAL TO THE DEGREE OF CONFRONT.”Some of the files shared with the Daily Beast were not work-related. A 2005 document titled “Contributions” recounts a current executive’s church levels from 1979 to when she completed the highest course, OT8. “When I returned home from OT 6 and auditing on OT 7,” she wrote at one point, “I and my husband knew we needed to make a change and help LRH [L. Ron Hubbard].”Efforts have been taken to erase Hubbard terminology. A training document titled “Glossary for Basics on Study” still has track changes in it from Oct. 19, 2012. At the top, an editor deleted a sentence noting that “definitions taken from the following are definitions by L. Ron Hubbard.” Throughout the document, Hubbard’s phrases have been removed, leaving only those from secular sources like Merriam-Webster.None of the employees found the phrases as troubling as the work philosophy they seemed to represent—a high degree of micromanagement, a persistent focus on performance failures, and retribution when staff stepped outside the norm. “I don’t even know how to describe it,” the ex-research director said, figuratively, “other than taking someone to the shed and beating them. That’s what it brings to my mind.”A document titled “Research & Navigator Department Analysis 2015” captures a snapshot of the criticism she described. “Research Coordinator [name redacted], found to be dishonest and lying, spreading disaffection; underutilized,” the first bullet reads. Elsewhere, the author singled out another employee’s “quality control issues,” “poor quality results,” and “inadequacies in being able to deliver high quality products,” adding “3 clients he’s flubbed on as of recent.” Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard Los Angeles Daily News “It was 100 percent surveilled,” one worker said. “They’d read all your emails. They would read all your instant messaging through the company.” When one former researcher gave notice, three sources recalled, she’d told colleagues prior to telling the executives, asking them to keep it discrete. She wiped her work computer, but management restored her files. When they learned colleagues had known about her departure, three of them were brought in for questioning. “I got called into [an executive’s] office who said, ‘You know, I went through and read all the emails,’” one of them remembered, “‘So I know that she told you.’”It was the culture that Gallant and others say led them to seek mental health treatment. But none felt they could discuss it at work. Scientology is strictly opposed to psychiatry—the Scientology-affiliated Citizens Commission on Human Rights, for example, operates the Los Angeles-based museum, Psychiatry: An Industry of Death, which blames both 9/11 and the Holocaust on psychiatry. In a 1969 Hubbard Communications Office Policy Letter titled “TARGETS, DEFENSE,” the church’s founder outlined his opposition to the profession:The names and connections, at this time, of the bitterly opposing enemy are:Psychiatry and psychology (not medicine).The heads of news media who are also directors of psychiatric front groups.A few key political figures in the fields of “mental health” and education.A decline of monetary stability caused by the current planning of bankers who are also directors of psychiatric front organizations [that] would make us unable to function.The company’s benefits do cover in-network mental health care, as is mandated by the Affordable Care Act, and e.Republic wholly rejects ever dissuading workers from using it. “Maintaining a sustainable business requires having a healthy work-life balance among all of our team,” e.Republic COO Paul Harney said. “This means being sensitive to the different requirements and work styles for all the people at e.Republic.”Multiple upper managers, however, are alleged to have advocated against psychiatric treatment—the H.R. department’s Medical Privacy Officer has been photographed at anti-psychiatry protests. According to the Sacramento News and Review, longtime-executive Pearson founded a local chapter of the Citizens Commission and a political action committee—the Association of Citizens for Social Reform—dedicated to eliminating public funding for mental health care.In January, Gallant invoked the Family and Medical Leave Act so he could take two weeks mental health leave without explanation. When it ended, he quit to do research on his own. “I would work there for 10 hours a day—I was stressed, I’d get berated by my bosses, make no headway, and was made to feel like I’m insane,” he said. “I’ve got to deal with actual life. I had a little baby, whom I love to death… I’ve got to try to have some semblance of my own life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'The fight goes on': Carla Bruni and French conservatives rally round Sarkozy

    Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative political allies and his singer-songwriter wife have rallied to the defence of the former French president after a court convicted him of corruption, but his leftist foes hailed the verdict, saying justice had been served. A Paris court on Monday ruled that Sarkozy, 66, had tried to bribe a judge after leaving office, and to peddle influence in exchange for confidential information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances. In a stunning fall from grace for a man who as president from 2007 to 2012 bestrode the national and global stage, Sarkozy was handed a three year jail sentence, suspended for two, though he is unlikely to spend any time behind bars.

  • Teen in Arkansas school shooting in 'extremely critical' condition, suspect in custody

    Police correct earlier report of boy's death, say hospital provided "erroneous information."

  • Ukraine COVID-19 hospitalisations rise to record as Chinese vaccine faces delay

    A record number of Ukrainians were taken to hospital with coronavirus over the past 24 hours, while the number of deaths remains consistently high, health ministry data show on Wednesday. Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook 3,486 people were hospitalised in the past day, the highest number since the epidemic hit the country of 41 million last year. Stepanov said 7,235 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours with 185 deaths.

  • Geothermal startups get another boost from Chevron as the oil giant backs a geothermal project developer

    The U.S.-based oil major Chevron is doubling down on its investment in geothermal power by investing in a Swedish developer of low-temperature geothermal and heat power projects called Baseload Capital. Oil companies are under pressure to find new lines of business as the world prepares for a massive shift to renewable energy resources to power all aspects of industry in the face of mounting climate-related disasters caused by greenhouse gas emissions warming the temperature on the planet. Joining Chevron in the investment was the ubiquitous billionaire-backed clean energy investment firm Breakthrough Energy Ventures and a Swedish investment group called Gullspang Invest AB.

  • Man vanishes in attempt to swim after boat he lost control of, presumed dead

    A man vanished and is presumed to have drowned after losing control of his boat and attempting to swim after it as it floated away. The incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 28 at approximately 3:00 p.m. in Pascagoula, Mississippi, which is located on the Gulf of Mexico when the Pascagoula Police Department say their Marine Patrol Division found an unmanned fishing vessel in the Yazoo Bayou across from The Point Pier. Officers subsequently took control of the unmanned boat and were able to pull it ashore before conducting a cursory investigation.

  • Israeli defence chief sees 'special security arrangement' with Gulf states

    Israel's defence minister said on Tuesday it intends to develop a "special security arrangement" with new Gulf Arab allies, who share common concerns about Iran. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established formal relations with Israel last year. As part of their U.S.-backed rapprochement, Israel and the UAE have proposed defence and military cooperation.

  • Today in Accidental Scientific Discoveries: Vampire Squid Fossil

    A team of paleontologists has discovered a 30-million-year-old vampire squid fossil, which helps shed light on the origins of the mysterious creature. The post Today in Accidental Scientific Discoveries: Vampire Squid Fossil appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Bachelor 's Bob Guiney Expecting Baby No. 2 with Wife Jessica: '2021 Just Got a Whole Lot Better'

    The former Bachelor and his wife Jessica Canyon also share 2-year-old Grayson Robert

  • Rapoport: Bears QB options include Alex Smith, Sam Darnold, Marcus Mariota

    And no, neither are Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.

  • 'Crying and moving': Nigerian schoolgirls recount forced march kidnap ordeal

    Gunmen who kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria last week beat them and threatened to shoot them during a forced march into captivity, victims said on Tuesday after they were set free. The pupils from Jangebe, a town in Zamfara state, were seized in a raid just after midnight on Friday. All 279 had now been released by the gunmen, Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle said.

  • Mexico says Biden's Central America aid to help southern Mexico

    A $4 billion commitment from U.S. President Joe Biden to promote development in Central America will include help for southern Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, after a call with his counterpart. Biden made an election campaign pledge to spend $4 billion to help address the root causes of migration from Central America, after large numbers have fled poverty and violence in the region, many seeking asylum in the United States. "President Biden has proposed dedicating $4 billion for the development of the nations of Central America and in the south of our country," Lopez Obrador told a news conference, referring to a virtual meeting with Biden the day before.

  • Biden pledges vaccine for every adult by end of May

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the country was on track to have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of May.That's 300 million doses - to be ready two months sooner than his original target of the end of July."Let me say that again: When we came into office, the prior administration had contracted for not nearly enough vaccine to cover adults in America. We rectified that. / This country will have enough vaccine supply, I'll say it again, by the end of May."Vaccine production is getting a huge boost by a new partnership Biden announced Tuesday, in which pharmaceutical company Merck will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.With three vaccines now available, including Pfizer and Moderna's, he said he was confident of reaching his goal of delivering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.And he stressed the importance of reopening schools - citing growing mental health concerns and the risk of widening disparities caused by the challenges of remote learning - and threw down the gauntlet to local officials."We want every educator, school staff member, child care worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month of March."To meet that goal, Biden said the federal pharmacy program would prioritize the vaccination of pre-K through 12 educators and staff, as well as child care workers.He said he's still aiming to have most schools open by the end of his first 100 days, but said that required passage of the $1.9 trillion rescue plan currently working its way through Congress."Now's not the time to let our guard down."Biden also implored Americans to remain vigilant in their fight against the pandemic, by abiding protocols such as wearing face masks.But that advice came on the same day Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the most sweeping rollback of restrictions of any U.S. state, saying Tuesday that most businesses in the state may open at full capacity next week and lifting the statewide mask mandate.