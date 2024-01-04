Claims of misconduct at Bergen County Police Academy under investigation

Future classes of the Bergen County Police Academy — where hundreds of future law enforcement officers are trained every six months — are suspended until further notice pending an investigation.

The New Jersey Police Training Commission received information regarding alleged rule violations occurring at the Bergen County Police Academy. It's unclear when, and what the rule violations include, but an agenda item under "academy issues" a Bergen County Police Academy Administrative Report appeared on the training commission's Dec. 6 meeting agenda.

The Academy is a unit of the County of Bergen’s Law and Public Safety Institute and operates as a partnership between Bergen County, the BCPO, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

"We take all allegations of misconduct seriously, and we immediately began an investigation into those allegations," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have been working collaboratively with the PTC, the County of Bergen, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bergen County Police Chiefs Association to ensure that the Academy provides all police cadets with the highest standards of professional training possible, and we are committed to implementing all reforms recommended by the PTC."

Any delay in the next police academy class will have a “significant impact” on small police departments throughout the county, said Brian Higgins, a former chief of the Bergen County police and an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan.

Most towns will hire after cops have already retired, creating staffing issues if there are academy delays. It leaves questions like will towns have to hire and pay them while they’re waiting to go through the academy, Higgins said.

Higgins said he used to run the academy and said serious allegations would cause New Jersey’s Police Training Commission to temporary suspend certification.

“This would be a significant time to start at the beginning of the BCPO and dig deep,” Higgins said. “For the academy to open up in a couple of weeks, that means they didn’t really fix the issues.”

In the meantime, the delay will hurt police departments in the county and county’s reputation, Higgins said.

“This will hurt budgets, hiring cycles, and many layers of a police department,” he said.

Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said he would attempt to get the academy open soon.

"While the county currently has no direct oversight, I was deeply concerned by the New Jersey Police Training Commission's findings," Tedesco said in a statement. "My office has been in contact with the Prosecutor and the Sheriff’s Office and we are working collectively to implement reforms that will rectify these issues and provide future safeguards."

Tedesco said he is "confident" with the implementation of reforms, a new academy class will be authorized to begin soon to ensure that the police officers receive the highest quality of training.

"We are confident that in cooperation with the PTC, the Bergen County Police Academy will be authorized to continue police recruit training in the future," Musella said.

