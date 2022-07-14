Some claims settled in child-abuse case

Jul. 14—SANTA FE — The state of New Mexico has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle some of the litigation accusing the Children, Youth and Families Department of mishandling a case in which a baby suffered brain damage after being returned to her biological family.

The settlement covers whistleblower allegations filed by Kelly Mazy, who until this summer served as a child protective services investigator for CYFD.

She had accused the agency of retaliation after she raised concerns about CYFD's handling of a child welfare case involving a Romanian couple in Lea County.

The couple was already facing child abuse allegations when CYFD sent the children back to live with their dad for a trial home visit in April 2020, court documents say.

The parents subsequently disappeared with the kids — one of whom, a baby, was later "dumped" by the mom at a North Carolina hospital, with brain damage that left her permanently blind, according to a federal lawsuit.

The resolution of Mazy's suit covers just one component of the litigation that has emerged in the aftermath.

Mazy's whistleblower lawsuit includes a second plaintiff, Ivy Woodward, also a former CYFD employee. Woodward's part of the suit is set for trial in late September.

A federal lawsuit filed on behalf of the children is also pending and there is separate litigation involving a foster parent.

Parts of the legal conflict are sealed, making it difficult to fully explain the entirety of the allegations and their status.

But a civil rights lawsuit filed on behalf of the children alleges this sequence of events:

—In June 2019, police officers found the children and their biological parents, Luiza Badea and Andrei Ducila, in a Hobbs parking lot living out of a van, with the children in poor health and malnourished.

Some of the kids had tooth decay so advanced that they had to be put on diet of soft foods.

The children went into CYFD custody and the parents were charged with child abuse.

—In February and March 2020, Woodward, then working for CYFD, observed the family during supervised visits and determined the parents were incapable of caring for their children.

—CYFD sent the children to live at their father's home on a trial visit in April 2020 and the whole family went missing shortly after the mother was released from jail.

—CYFD hindered law enforcement efforts to find the children, including a refusal to allow an Amber Alert.

—In November 2020, the mother "dumped" the baby at a North Carolina hospital with a fractured skull and brain damage. The baby's injuries left her blind. The other children were later found in Houston.

The Children, Youth and Families Department, in turn, is seeking to have the federal lawsuit dismissed, asserting qualified immunity and other legal defenses.

The agency says a court found the parents had completed a parenting plan. Furthermore, returning the kids to their biological parents for a trial home visit "did not create a danger" to them.

The children, in any case, are back in CYFD custody. The parents entered guilty pleas to the 2019 charges of child abuse.

Resignation part of deal

In the state lawsuit, Mazy had asserted that she was retaliated against after complaining about CYFD's response to the family leaving New Mexico. She alleged that CYFD had refused to report the children missing.

CYFD, in turn, said there was no evidence to support the allegation of retaliation and that Mazy's claims didn't rise to the level of protected speech under the Whistleblower Protection Act. The agency said the police already knew the children were missing and that Mazy was never terminated or demoted.

The state's whistleblower law prohibits public employers from retaliating against employees who speak out against government wrongdoing.

Mazy's portion of the case was settled for the $90,000 payment. As part of the agreement, she resigned effective July 8.

The state did not acknowledge any liability in reaching the settlement.

A spokesman for CYFD said the agency had no comment and an attorney for Mazy said he couldn't say much, either.

"I can confirm that the parties have reached a resolution for Ms. Mazy's case," attorney Benjamin Gubernick said. "As related cases involving different clients are ongoing, I cannot comment further."

Settlement of the case comes as CYFD faces pressure in court and from Legislature to better safeguard children from abuse and neglect.