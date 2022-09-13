Claims of shooting at Clayton County middle school untrue; 911 hang-up under investigation

Clayton County Public Schools say there has not been a shooting at a local middle school.

Social media rumors claimed that a shooting happened at Kendrick Middle School. However, the school district confirmed that no shooting happened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a statement to Channel 2, CCPS says they are investigating a possible 911 hang-up call from the community. There is a police presence in the area out of an abundance of caution.

“Clayton County Public Schools is aware of a police presence in the area of Kendrick Middle School. Please be advised that there has not been a shooting. Officers are currently investigating an alleged 911 hang-up call from within the community. Out of an abundance of caution, through collaborative efforts with municipal police departments and CCPS Police Department, there is enhanced security in the area to ensure all students and staff remain safe. As this is an active investigation, the district declines further comment.”

TRENDING STORIES

IN OTHER NEWS



