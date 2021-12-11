Claims of threats at local schools spike anxiety

Dec. 11—Lebanon Community Schools Superintendent Jon Milleman sent a letter to parents Thursday in which he said The Lebanon Reporter provided misinformation to the public in a story about reports of threats police were investigating.

This is the beginning of the story: "The Lebanon School Police Department (LSPD) is investigating two claims of threats made by a student. It is unclear if the threats are from the same student."

Milleman on Friday did not dispute that people claimed they'd been threatened. He objected to the second sentence, which refers to "threats" instead of "claims of threats."

"There was no substantial threat, and your article stated it was unclear if the threats were made by one or multiple students," Milleman said. "It caused a great deal of unnecessary anxiety and, quite frankly, work for our administrators.

"It was not a threat because it was unsubstantiated," he said.

The Lebanon Reporter spoke with School Communication Director Jen Todderud, who said the Lebanon School Police Department could not substantiate the claims in the calls made Wednesday. That was included in the article.

These are the claims made:

The first incident was called into 911 at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday. The caller told a Lebanon police officer a student was making threats to her daughter and drawing pictures of guns.

The second 911 call at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday and reported the caller's daughter attends Lebanon Middle School and told her mother of an incident in the lunch room. The daughter's friend reported another male student told her he was going to shoot up the school and she was on his "hit list." When the girls told the teacher about the threat, the teacher allegedly told them to move to another table away from him.

The Lebanon Reporter takes information directly from Boone County Communications Center daily reports and stands by the reported claims.

School board members were very upset when they read the story, Milleman said. "There have been lots of rumors, and if it comes to us, it will be investigated by us completely," he said. Rumors happen very quickly, and the corporation has to keep up with them just as quickly, he said.

Additional claims of threats were made Thursday involving Lebanon and Western Boone schools. Here is how they appear in Boone Beat:

4:39 p.m. — Caller said his son was threatened by a Western Boone student at a Western Boone school today, 1200 block S. East Street, Lebanon, LPD

4:31 p.m. — A Lebanon student made threats about a firearm toward a Western Boone student and mother, 5900 block S. Ind. 75, Jamestown, BCSO

3:24 p.m. — Caller's son saw another Lebanon student with a gun in his backpack and said the student threatened to shoot up the school when he returned tomorrow, 500 block Tiger Way, Lebanon, Lebanon School Police Department

"There was an issue involving allegations after school hours yesterday," Milleman said Friday. "We can't share an individual student's disciplinary information. Unfortunately, when you can't share share that information, some may choose to believe you're withholding information.

"There's a lot we'd like to say to calm people," he said. "But we're really bound by what we can and can't say about an individual student.

"And we don't want to tell you all the methods we use in our investigations," he said, "It's a very difficult spot. People have a heightened sense of anxiety across the board," in light of recent events in schools nationwide.

Milleman said he wants parents to know school administrators treat every tip with that level of alertness every day.