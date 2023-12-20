Claire Holland: Darren Osment jailed for life for murder of missing ex-partner

A man has been jailed for murdering his ex-partner whose body has never been found.

Darren Osment was recorded on camera by an undercover police officer confessing to killing the mother-of-four Claire Holland, 32.

The chef, 40, killed her in 2012 during a drunken argument after she left a Bristol city centre pub.

He has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years in prison.

Osment, 40, admitted killing her in a 999 call in 2019 but later retracted that confession.

Osment was found guilty of murder after a two-month trial

But last week he was found guilty of murder after a two-month trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Sarah Holland, Claire's younger sister, told the sentencing hearing: "It doesn't matter how many years pass, it never gets easier. Not knowing her full whereabouts means we cannot grieve.

"I will never get the chance to tell her I love her. The pain and grief of losing my sister will never leave me."

Claire was last seen alive when leaving Seamus O'Donnell's pub on 6 June, 2012, the weekend of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

'Ruined our family'

Despite police appeals and searches, her body was never found.

Michaela Holland, Claire's half sister, addressed Osment during the hearing on behalf of the entire family, saying: "You have made the world feel unsafe for the women in our family.

"Darren, I want you to know you have ruined our family. If you've got it in your heart, tell us where she is."

From Bristol Crown Court, BBC West of England Correspondent Dan Johnson

Darren Osment held up a sign saying "innocent" as he was sent to the cells, after being told he'll serve a minimum of 20 years for murdering Claire Holland.

He fidgeted his way through this hearing, at times mouthing his disagreement with the conclusion of the judge that he killed Claire in a fit of rage during a late night argument about their son, who'd been taken into care.

Around 20 members of Claire Holland's family were in court to see him sentenced, hopefully they may get some answers about Claire's last moments and what Darren Osment did with her body.

Claire's half-sister Michaela Holland told me outside court she was pleased with the sentence but the family is still waiting for those answers.

"It doesn't being her back, we still don't know where she is, we can't lay her to rest, we can't mourn her, she can't rest in peace - that's the worst part," she said.

Judge, The Honourable Mrs Justice Cutts, said statements from Claire's family showed she was "warm and vivacious and deeply loved".

"She was happy and optimistic about the future, a fresh start was ahead. You robbed her of that," she told Osment.

"You left her family in limbo, yet it is clear that you were haunted by what you did.

"I am sure that you killed her yourself. For Claire's family's sake I urge you to stand up to what you've done."

Osment's confession in a call to police in 2019 convinced detectives her disappearance may have a sinister reason behind it, his trial was told.

An investigation found the former chef, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, had confessed to multiple people, including a former girlfriend, her brother, friends, a 999 call handler and a prison inmate.

The trial also heard an undercover police officer was deployed to befriend Osment. This officer recorded his repeated confessions over his former partner's disappearance and death.

In one piece of audio, he said: "She ain't going to be seeing the light of day again, don't worry about that."

The undercover officer also witnessed many examples of Osment's violent temper, particularly when drinking.

After the sentencing, senior investigating officer Det Supt Darren Hannant said: "Osment's continual refusal to be honest about what he did means we're still unable to provide clarity to Claire's family about what happened to her body after he killed her.

"I sincerely hope in time Osment does explain fully what he did because Claire's family and friends need to know.

"Sadly, knowing what we do about Osment, I find it hard to believe he is capable of doing the decent thing.

