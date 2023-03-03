Clairton City Schools to learn remotely Friday due to building issue

Clairton City School District has moved to a remote Flexible Instruction Day (asynchronous) today, March 3, due to a building mechanical issue, according to an announcement posted on the district’s website.

All after-school activities in the building are canceled. School will resume as normal in person on Monday.

TRENDING NOW:

Top NFL draft prospect Jalen Carter turns himself in on charges related to deadly crash Alex Murdaugh trial: Jury finds attorney guilty of murder of wife, son Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting 2 people in McKees Rocks VIDEO: Channel 11 speaks with family of Christopher Story after his remains found in New Castle DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts