Clairton man allegedly told bank employees he was a ‘mob boss,’ charged with attempted robbery

A Clairton man is in the Allegheny County Jail after allegedly telling bank employees he was a mob boss and directing them to put money on his bank card.

Daniel Bizzelle Jr., 31, of Clairton, is charged with robbery, possession and public drunkenness for an incident Wednesday afternoon.

West Mifflin police were called to First Commonwealth Bank at 6015 Mountainview Dr. for a report of an attempted robbery.

Bizzelle allegedly told bank employees he was a mob boss and and he wanted $50,000 placed on his bank card. He said he would take $10,000 if they couldn’t give him the full amount, then allegedly said, “This is a stick up,” and “No need to get police involved,” according to the complaint.

When asked to clarify what he wanted, Bizzelle allegedly left the bank. Police were called around the same time to Century III Chevrolet for an intoxicated man who refused to leave.

Bizzelle was taken into custody a short time later at the car dealership. He allegedly had a small amount of marijuana on him and smelled of alcohol and marijuana.

Bizzelle was placed in the Allegheny County Jail, unable to post bond.

