Clairton man charged in fatal East Pittsburgh hit-and-run

A Clairton man was placed in the Allegheny County Jail, charged with leaving the scene of a crash in which a man was killed in 2021.

Robert Thornhill, 26, of Clairton, is facing a list of charges, including accidents involving death and failing to stop and render aid, in connection to a fatal crash on Oct. 9, 2021, that resulted in the death of James Haberfield, 72, of Monroeville.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police looking for driver in fatal East Pittsburgh hit-and-run

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Braddock Avenue in East Pittsburgh.

Thornhill was driving a stolen Porsche, which entered Haberfield’s lane, hitting his Kia and causing it to leave the road and hit a concrete barrier head-on, according to state police.

Haberfield was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State police spoke with witnesses and obtained surveillance footage, according to the complaint, and found that the Porsche involved was reported stolen. Thornhill was on probation at the time and was being monitored by an ankle bracelet, according to state police.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

