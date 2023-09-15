Clairton man chased by North Huntingdon police convicted of fentanyl possession

Sep. 14—An Allegheny County man was found guilty of possession of fentanyl after police claimed he tossed out as he ran from police during a traffic stop.

Anthony Martin Jamison, 34, of Clairton, was convicted by a Westmoreland County jury Wednesday of one felony charge and three misdemeanors. The investigation began when police received a tip about a planned drug deal two years ago in North Huntingdon.

According to court records, North Huntingdon police identified Jamison's vehicle in mid-afternoon on April 15, 2021, as it made several stops and officers initiated a traffic stop for failure to use a turn signal. Police said as the vehicle pulled to a stop on Route 30 near Thompson Lane, Jamison ran and discarded a plastic bag that investigators later said contained about 12 bricks of fentanyl.

Police testified the drugs had an expected street value of about $2,500.

About $1,300 in cash and two guns also were found in the car, prosecutors said.

Jamison has served prison sentences for state and federal drug convictions, according to court records. Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Jamison to remain free on $100,000 bail until he is sentenced later this year.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .