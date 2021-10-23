Clairton man pleads guity to assault in McDonald's in Bethel Park

Oct. 23—A Clairton man was sentenced to four-to-10 years in prison Friday for sexually assaulting a young girl at a McDonald's restaurant in Bethel Park, according to authorities.

Allegheny County Judge Jill E. Rangos sentenced Walter A. Garner, 41, to prison on his plea of guilty to charges of statutory sexual assault of a girl age 11 and older.

Rangos also sentenced him to five years probation of those charges.

Garner also pleaded guilty plea to charges of corruption of minors and selling obscene materials and indecent assault on a child less than 16 years old. In exchange, he received an additional five years of probation, but received no additional jail time.

Charges of rape, indecent sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor were withdrawn by prosecutors.

Alan Perer, attorney for the victim's family, said Garner was a manager at the McDonald's when the sexual assault of a young teen occurred, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. Bethel Park police arrested Garner on May 21.

In October 2003, Garner pleaded guilty in Allegheny County Court to aggravated indecent assault that occurred in July 1979. He was sentenced to 11-to-23 months in prison, according to the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System website.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .