Clairton man receives prison sentence for sale of fentanyl

Nov. 30—A Clairton man convicted in September for possession and sale of fentanyl told a Westmoreland County judge on Thursday he was ready to turn his life around.

Anthony Jamison, 34, has been free after he paid $100,000 bail in October 2021, more than five months after his arrest on drug offenses following a police investigation and chase in North Huntingdon.

"This is the longest I have ever been out (of jail) in my entire adult life," Jamison said. "I accept responsibility for what I did. I am tired and I'm ready to move on with my life."

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Jamison to serve five to 10 years in prison and an additional year on probation. Jamison was convicted by a jury in September of three drug-related offenses and one charge of tampering with evidence in connection with an incident along Route 30 on April 15, 2021.

Police said Jamison was identified as a suspect after receiving an anonymous tip about a planned drug deal two years ago in North Huntingdon. According to court records, Jamison's vehicle was spotted on Route 30 when police attempted to initiate a traffic stop for an alleged failure to use a turn signal. Investigators said Jamison ran from a vehicle as it came to a halt near Thomson Lane and discarded a plastic bag that was later found to contain about 12 bricks of fentanyl-laced heroin.

Police testified the drugs had an expected street value of about $2,500.

About $1,300 in cash and two guns also were found in the car, prosecutors said.

Defense attorney Chris Huffman said Jamison will appeal the conviction and argued for a lesser sentence based on his client's poor upbringing.

"He lost a brother and a grandparent and has had struggles in his life. He hasn't dealt with them in the best way. He has a son now and he is asking for a chance to turn his life around," Huffman said.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr said Jamison's involvement in selling drugs and his lengthy criminal record, which includes a 70-month sentence for a federal drug conviction, warranted a substantial period of incarceration.

"This is another example of someone spreading poison in our community," Barr said.

The sentence imposed by the judge was one year below standard guidelines that called for a minimum of six years in prison.

"It's a mitigated sentence but it is still a long time. I don't take it lightly and I don't enjoy it," Bilik-DeFazio said. "I hope things turn around here."

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .