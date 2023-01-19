Clairton man suspected in deadly Pitcairn shooting arrested

Jan. 18—A Clairton man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting Jan. 2 in Pitcairn.

Daniel Kelly, 21, of Clairton, faces a homicide charge and weapons violations, the sheriff's office said.

The victim, Nekye Smith, had been shot in the head around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Robinson Street and died at Forbes Regional Trauma Center, police said.

A warrant for Kelly's arrest was issued Jan. 5, according to court records.

The sheriff's office said Kelly was arrested Wednesday morning by the Allegheny County Sheriff's Fugitive Squad in Pittsburgh. He surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said.

A preliminary hearing date had not yet been scheduled.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .