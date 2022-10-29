Clairton police: Man shot, found by officer 1 block from high school football game

A gunshot victim was found near a high school football game in Clairton, according to police.

Police said the officer came across the victim at the intersection of Miller and Baker avenues.

The victim was found one block away from a high school football stadium, and a game was going on at the time.

Police said officers secured the stadium, and placed officers at various locations to protect attendees.

Investigation showed the shooting happened at the Fuel-On convenience store. The victim fled from the suspect towards the stadium, where he was located by police.

Fans were notified of the incident near the end of the game. Officers patrolled the stadium area and provided security to those exiting the stadium to their cars or walking home.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

