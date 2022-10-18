Clairton police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Clairton police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to information from police, Lorell Dillard was last seen on Saturday at 10 a.m. on Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

Dillard is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police said he has small dreadlocks and a tattoo of a ghost on his right hand with the letters “GBG.”

He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a multicolored Nickelodeon hoodie with white Nike shoes.

Police said Dillard called his mother from an unknown friend’s phone on Saturday at 9 p.m. wanting to stay out, but his mother said no. That was the last contact she had with him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

