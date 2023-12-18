Clallam County deputies arrest man accused of shooting at horseback riders, motorist

Clallam County deputies arrested a man accused of two drive-by shootings in Port Angeles, according to a news release from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday around 4:30 p.m., deputies went to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 100 block of Finn Hall Road.

Equestrians told officers that while they were horseback riding, they heard a speeding vehicle approach them. They waved and yelled at the driver to slow down but they kept going. A few seconds later the riders heard three gunshots.

One of the riders said they saw “three muzzle flashes emitted from the driver’s window.”

The riders described the vehicle as a blue pickup with a canopy.

Deputies recovered a spent shell casing in the area. The casing was from a 9mm round manufactured by Hornaday.

A witness provided a home video and audio surveillance. In the video, three gunshots can be heard. Seconds later a blue truck, similar to a Dodge is seen driving east to west.

Another witness provided surveillance video. The video was taken eight minutes after shots were fired and is an eight-minute drive from the scene.

Later that day, Port Angeles officers responded to a similar drive-by shooting. Witnesses said the driver of a blue Dodge pickup fired at a motorist near the intersection of Park Street and Peabody Street. Officers recovered similar shell casings.

Deputies set up a perimeter along choke points. A deputy then saw the truck traveling eastbound on Highway 101. The deputy followed the truck and it pulled into the Port Angeles Walmart. The deputy and WSP trooper performed a “high-risk traffic stop.”

The driver, 31-year-old Seth D. Weathers from Port Angles was the only one in the truck. He was arrested and a 9mm concealed handgun was found on him. The gun had one round in the chamber and six more rounds in the fifteen-round magazine. The rounds were all manufactured by Hornady.

Weathers was booked into the Clallam County Correctional Facility for two counts of drive-by shooting and one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

On Sunday, members of the Clallam County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team did an evidence search in the Finn Hall area. No other evidence was found.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 417-2459.