Clallam County man wanted for selling stolen axe and chainsaw

Clallam County deputies are searching for a man after he sold a chainsaw and axe stolen from a logging site in Forks, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Scott Mansfield was named by the sheriff’s office for stealing a $1,600 chainsaw and feller’s axe from an active logging site in Forks on July 7.

An investigation revealed Mansfield on security cameras carrying the stolen chainsaw and axe into an apartment to sell them on July 8, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies recovered the stolen items from an individual who explained that they had purchased the items from Mansfield.

If you have any information about this incident or know Mansfield’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at 360-417-2262 or leave a tip at clallam.net/sheriff.