Clallam County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman after failure to appear

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it is searching for a woman after her failure to appear in court for sentencing.

Katyn Flores is wanted for crimes including residential burglary, attempt to elude a police officer, possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Because Flores didn’t show up to court as ordered, she has a new probable cause for her arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Flores is also a suspect in a theft of a firearm and may be armed. Judge Lauren Erickson issued a no bond warrant for her arrest.

Anyone with information on Flores’ whereabouts is asked to call 360-417-2459 or 911.

