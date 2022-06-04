Clallam County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman after failure to appear
The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it is searching for a woman after her failure to appear in court for sentencing.
Katyn Flores is wanted for crimes including residential burglary, attempt to elude a police officer, possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Because Flores didn’t show up to court as ordered, she has a new probable cause for her arrest.
According to the sheriff’s office, Flores is also a suspect in a theft of a firearm and may be armed. Judge Lauren Erickson issued a no bond warrant for her arrest.
Anyone with information on Flores’ whereabouts is asked to call 360-417-2459 or 911.
