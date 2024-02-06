Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi ‘converted to Christianity’ with Baptist church

It has emerged that Ezedi was twice refused asylum before being granted leave to remain in the UK after a priest vouched for his conversion - Metropolitan Police Handout

The suspect in the Clapham chemical attack converted to Christianity with a Baptist church which “welcomes strangers”, The Telegraph understands.

Abdul Ezedi has been on the run for six days after allegedly dousing a 31-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged three and eight, with an alkaline substance and trying to run them over with a car before fleeing the scene in Clapham, south London.

Ezedi was convicted of sex offences in 2018 in Newcastle but was allowed to remain in the country because the sentence was not severe enough to reach the threshold for deportation.

It has emerged that Ezedi, 35, was twice refused asylum before being granted leave to remain in the UK after a priest vouched for his conversion, arguing that he was “wholly committed” to his new religion.

The Church of England and the Catholic Church in England and Wales both vehemently denied that Ezedi was converted to the faith via their denominations.

However, a spokesperson for Baptists Together, a movement of more than 1,800 local churches supported by regional associations, colleges, and national specialist teams, has now spoken out saying that it will “always adopt a posture of welcome and compassion to those fleeing war”.

Asked whether Ezedi was specifically converted via the Baptist denomination, a spokesperson declined to answer any further questions specifically referring to Ezedi “as it’s an ongoing police investigation”.

Their statement comes after the Daily Mail quoted a government source as saying that a reference from a Baptist chapel in the North East, where Ezedi was living, was crucial in persuading an immigration tribunal that he had converted from Islam to Christianity. This statement led to him being allowed to stay in Britain on the grounds of human rights.

The source said: “The one that really made a difference was from the Baptist church. One personal written submission talked of knowing Ezedi for four years, he had been attending church and they thought he was a genuine convert.”

It remains unknown which Baptist chapel helped Ezedi convert to Christianity. The Telegraph has contacted every Baptist church in Newcastle and every suburb that Ezedi was associated with, asking if they knew him and they either said that they did not, or did not respond.

The comment from Baptists Together comes after an evangelical church leader spoke out on Monday saying that priests must look for “red flags” when baptising asylum seekers because some are faking conversion.

Pastor Graham Nicholls, the Director of Affinity, a network of 1,200 evangelical churches and ministries in the UK, said that church leaders “need discernment” to “test whether people are genuine in their beliefs”, adding that in some cases, some prospective converts are “faking it”.

He said “red flags” may consist of large numbers of people presenting as converts, an undue haste from people to receive some credible sign of being a Christian like baptism, a “rather mechanical assent to believing but without any obvious heart change”, and a general sense they might not be genuine.

He acknowledged that “these things are hard to judge” and that “we cannot see into people’s souls”, but added: “There seems to be a problem of asylum seekers claiming to have been converted to Christianity to support their applications.”

In their statement in response to questions about Ezedi’s conversion, Baptists Together said: “We are fully aware of the questions being asked of our churches surrounding Abdul Shokoor Ezedi and broader queries around supporting asylum seekers.

“One of the most consistent and explicit teachings in the Bible is to ‘welcome the stranger’. In recognition of this, Baptist churches around the UK and across the world have always, and will always, adopt a posture of welcome and compassion to those fleeing war, persecution, famine and the consequences of climate change, irrespective of any intention to convert to Christianity.

“Listening to their stories, their experiences and their needs is a fundamental aspect of this welcome and, on occasion, as relationships develop between churches and refugees and asylum seekers, enquiries will be made to churches about issues of faith and belief.”

The statement continued: “In these situations, churches will, of course, be delighted to journey alongside those expressing a desire to understand the Christian faith and explore accepting that faith as their own.

“Whenever anyone, asylum seeker or otherwise, explores Christian faith in a Baptist church, due care will be taken to ensure those wanting to profess Christian faith understand the deep commitment they are making and specifically the need to turn away from wrongdoing and seek to follow Christ in his ways of love.

“Welcoming those in need, having ears to hear their stories of the past, extending an invitation to journey alongside them into their future, and sharing the Christian faith to all who are interested in hearing it, are central practices to the identity of the Christian church.

“We will continue to offer support to our local churches through our regional associations and are praying for all those affected by the terrible events in Clapham.”