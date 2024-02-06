Clapham chemical attack suspect being helped by others, say police as new footage released

Detectives have said they believe the Afghan asylum seeker suspected of carrying out a chemical attack in Clapham is being helped by others, as officers began to “target his associates”.

Officers from the Counter-Terrorism fugitive team have been tracking Abdul Ezedi’s movements following the attack, in which a 31-year-old woman and her two children, aged three and eight, were doused with an alkaline substance last Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said that, in new CCTV footage and images released on Tuesday, Ezedi was last seen heading towards Victoria Embankment, in central London.

Police said painstaking work overnight had helped piece together further movements of Abdul Ezedi in London

On Monday, the force released an image of the 35-year-old on Allhallows Lane, near the Thames, at 9.50pm.

In new pictures, he can be seen walking along Upper Thames Street and then into Paul’s Walk, EC4, at 9.54. He passed the City of London School and then went towards Blackfriars Bridge.

The last sighting came at 10.04pm, when he passed the Unilever building and headed towards Victoria Embankment.

On Monday, Scotland Yard arrested and bailed a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Commander Jon Savell said: “Our teams have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to pinpoint Ezedi’s latest movements, and we are now able to release the latest images and footage of him.

“We continue to appeal for information about Ezedi’s whereabouts. It remains our belief that he is being helped by others, and yesterday we arrested a man for assisting an offender. Our enquiries continue to target more of Ezedi’s associates.”

Counter-terror officers have been drafted in to scour hundreds of hours of CCTV in the search for Ezedi, who travelled from Newcastle to south-west London to carry out the attack.

Ezedi allegedly escaped by fleeing onto the Tube network, where he used his bank card to travel across the capital. He last used the card on Wednesday, the force said.

The hunt for Ezedi entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a £20,000 reward in place for anyone with information leading to his arrest.