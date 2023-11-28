Clara City requests $1M in state bonding monies for new library

Nov. 28—CLARA CITY

— The ongoing efforts to replace Clara City's library building were described to visiting lawmakers this month in hopes of obtaining state bonding funds next year.

The Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee made a stop at the

Clara City Public Library

to hear the request for $1 million to construct a new library building.

"We want to have you look at the library, because even though this does look really unique and really cool, it's not," said Clara City Administrator Steven Jones about the building during a Nov. 8 tour. " ... The problem is this is a sick building. The basement is not even usable — we spent $10,000 last year just to clean up the basement mold. ... The problem is the building is at the end of its useful life."

The Clara City Public Library has been in existence since 1937 and in those 86 years, it has never had a new building in which to operate.

The current Clara City Library is housed in a former bank building that was donated to it in 2005 by

Citizens Alliance Bank

, which is headquartered in Clara City. Jones noted that Citizens Alliance Bank is one of Clara City Public Library's biggest supporters.

He explained that even if the city spent the estimated $1.2 million to repair the building and bring it up to code, the building currently has water leaks from the top and the bottom. The drain system for the building was made in the walls.

"So even if we fixed the roof, we still have all the condition of the walls, the basement and the groundwork, so that's why we need a new library building. And this community has never had a dedicated library building," Jones said.

An information packet presented to members of the committee also noted that dehumidifiers and air purifiers run all day for the safety of staff and patrons, the windows need to be replaced and the electrical, lighting and heat and air conditioning systems are all failing.

The bank has donated a new site for the construction of a new library building. The new site is shovel-ready and is located about a block away from the current library and is close to the city hall, the school, a city park and the pool, according to Jones.

The total estimated cost to construct a new library is estimated to be approximately $3.1 million to $4.2 million, according to Jones.

The city currently has $400,000 in pledges to help fund the construction of a new building and plans to raise at least $1 million, he told the members of the committee.

Other sources of funding could come from general obligation bonds and United States Department of Agriculture loans or grants.

Earlier this year, the city presented a

request to Chippewa County to assist in funding the construction of a new building,

as well as assisting in operating and maintaining the building in the future.

According to the information packet, the Clara City Library subcommittee has been meeting for more than two years, tasked with reviewing the condition of the current library, charting the future of the library building and services, studying potential costs to repair the existing building and investigating the cost of a new building and site.

A community-wide survey was conducted to understand the impact and desires of the public for the library, and results showed the library impacts all age groups, that the community wishes to pursue space that would take the library forward and would like to build a new library.

The packet also noted the various programming that takes place at the library across all age and socioeconomic groups and at no cost to users.

"We have a lot of activities that people can kind of just come in and sit and be, because the library is one of those places in the community that you can do that," said Head Librarian Larissa Schwenk. "I mean, you're not expected to pay anything, we're open longer hours, we're open after dark for the kids."