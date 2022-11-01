Claravine Named Winner of 2022 AdExchanger Award for Best Data Technology

The recognition emphasizes Claravine’s impact on measurement in digital advertising

Claravine, a pioneer in data integrity for the global enterprise, has been selected as a 2022 AdExchanger Award winner for Best Data Technology. Claravine receives this honor for its work in helping brands measure campaigns more effectively and addressing this growing challenge in the industry. Claravine enables its clients to prove the value of full paid media by moving away from hypothetical decision-making and use the data richness, quality, and time savings to develop increased analytics maturity.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by AdExchanger as a Best Data Technology," said Verl Allen, CEO of Claravine. "Our goal is to continue to transform the way brand marketers, analysts, and agencies manage marketing data to make the greatest impact on the businesses they serve. Data quality has become paramount and we see demand growing for more solutions around metadata, data standardization, new ways of measurement and more."

Marketers who use Claravine consistently report a 10% to 15% increase in return on ad spend (ROAS) for each new dollar tracked, 100% data format, tracking code, and tag compliance, and more than an 80% reduction in time spent on data quality processes. Through its Data Standards Cloud platform, Claravine’s clients are able to centrally define, apply and connect data standards, customizing them to the unique requirements of each marketing team and technology.

Claravine has recently substantially expanded its integration library to be compatible with more of the major platforms including Google Ads, Snapchat Ads and Pinterest Ads Manager, improving naming compliance, metadata capture and enrichment while maintaining connection points between key datasets. These new integrations enable the ability to hand-off across workflows and quickly measure which campaigns are performing best. Claravine has also recently joined the Clean Room Primer Group, a new consortium of advertising industry experts with a shared mission of providing marketers, agencies, and publishers with a reliable and expert source on data clean rooms.

The 2022 AdExchanger Awards, which celebrates excellence in digital marketing and advertising, announced the winners at the Programmatic I/O Awards Gala in New York City on October 17. Claravine was chosen from hundreds of submissions received from across the globe and selected by a team of judges who evaluated each entry based on the strength and breadth of its offerings, its documented case studies and client references.

About Claravine

Claravine is a pioneer in Data Integrity for the global enterprise. We empower a proactive approach to marketing measurement by activating data standards across people and technology, bridging the silos that limit speed and decisions. That’s why nearly a quarter of the Fortune 100 use our platform, The Data Standards Cloud, to define, apply and connect standards across their ecosystem for faster decisions, greater agility, and increased ROI. www.claravine.com

