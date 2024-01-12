Claremont community braces for more severe weather after deadly tornado

Just days ago, a fierce tornado ripped through a community in Claremont, North Carolina. Those memories are fresh on the minds of neighbors who are preparing for another round of severe weather expected Friday afternoon.

The volunteers and folks who live in Claremont are trying to get as much done as possible before the storms arrive, according to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty, who went to the neighborhood that was hit by an EF-1 tornado on Tuesday.

One person, Dustin Weaver, died during Tuesday’s storms. Several more people were hurt in the severe weather.

Homes were left in ruin, with debris scattered all across the neighborhood near Cindi Lane and Evening Drive.

Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking another chance of severe storms Friday afternoon that could bring high wind gusts and potential flooding, though the risk of tornadoes isn’t as high as it was on Tuesday.

Faherty spoke with a few people who were working hard to clear debris on Friday, including Lee and Wanda Wimbley.

The Wimbleys’ home was destroyed by the tornado; volunteers and the Red Cross are helping them move their stuff out. Someone from their church is providing a home for the couple to live in.

“Loving people trying to help,” she said. “They’re helping us out - Red Cross, Samaritan’s Purse, people from all the churches are donating stuff and helping.”

Wanda says she’s concerned that more severe weather could destroy some of the items that remain in her home. But she’s thankful for the people helping out.

