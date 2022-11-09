Claremore officers kill man brandishing nail gun

Nov. 9—The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Claremore.

According to the OSBI, deputies with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to reports of a disturbance at a local business on Wednesday. Deputies were advised that a man had been causing the disturbance with a nail gun.

William Fairweather, 39, locked himself in the office of the business and refused to leave. Deputies and a marshal with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service tried speaking with the man, but he was uncooperative.

Fairweather reportedly threatened law enforcement with the nail gun when he was shot and killed. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the manner of death.

The OSBI is being assisted by the FBI, CNMS, RCSO, and the Rogers County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision, since Native Americans were involved. The investigation is ongoing.