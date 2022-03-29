Claremore PD search for suspect, adds security at nearby schools
Officers with the Claremore Police Department are currently searching for a suspect near N. Lynn Riggs and W. 6th Street.
It’s not clear what the suspect is accused of.
Due to the location of the search, officers have called local schools to increase security. There is no direct threat to the schools.
This is a developing story.
Claremore Officers are currently searching for a suspect with a possible gun in the area North and East of the 400...
Posted by Claremore Police Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022