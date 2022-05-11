Clarence Dixon execution updates: Arizona's 1st execution in almost 8 years set for 10 a.m. today

Clarence Dixon is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the state prison in Florence.

He was convicted in 2008 for the 1978 murder of Deana Bowdoin, a 21-year-old senior at Arizona State University, who was found dead inside her apartment with a belt around her neck.

The 66-year-old Dixon would be the first person executed by Arizona since the botched execution of Joseph Wood in 2014.

7:30 a.m.: First state execution since 2014

Clarence Dixon on Wednesday will become the first person executed in Arizona since 2014 when the practice was suspended following the botched execution of Joseph Wood.

The state's lethal injection drug mix at the time was a cocktail of the Valium-like midazolam and a narcotic called hydromorphone, resulting in Wood's execution taking two hours. Witnesses said Wood could be seen repeatedly gasping for air.

The state was then forced to overhaul its procedures and find a new approved drug cocktail. In March 2021, the Department of Corrections announced it had acquired pentobarbital for lethal injections moving forward.

Because the crime Dixon was convicted of occurred before 1992, when Arizona outlawed execution by lethal gas, he has the choice between death by lethal injection or the gas chamber.

According to the warrant of execution, Dixon must "notify the Department of Corrections at least twenty calendar days prior to the date of execution." If he does not choose, the court said the death penalty "shall be inflicted by lethal injection."

Jennifer Moreno, Dixon's attorney, said Arizona has a "history of problematic executions."

"The State has had nearly a year to demonstrate that it will not be carrying out executions with expired drugs but has failed to do so," Moreno said. "Under these circumstances, the execution of Mr. Dixon — a severely mentally ill, visually disabled, and physically frail member of the Navajo Nation — is unconscionable.”

— Jimmy Jenkins, Lacey Latch and Chelsea Curtis

6:30 a.m.: 'I will never stop thinking of Deana'

Deana Bowdoin grew up in the Valley and graduated with honors from Camelback High School.

While at ASU, she studied abroad and made many plans for her last semester and life after graduation. Bowdoin was considering a career in law, international marketing or diplomacy after taking the LSAT and the Foreign Service Officers tests.

But in the early hours of Jan. 7, 1978, she was found dead inside her apartment and her murder would remain unsolved for more than 20 years.

It wasn't until advancements in DNA technology that officials in 2001 could connect Clarence Dixon to Bowdoin's murder. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment hearing in January 2003 but was ultimately convicted a few years later.

Bowdoin was described by her sister Leslie James as "a beautiful person, inside and out."

"I will never stop thinking of Deana," James recently said in a statement responding to news of Dixon's execution warrant issued in early April. "But I look forward to resolution of Dixon’s criminal matter through the imposition of punishment."

"The last 44-plus years of reliving Deana’s brutal murder as well as enduring the trial and appellate litigation has been nothing short of horrific for our family," she later added. "As victims, the Arizona Constitution guarantees a prompt and final conclusion of this matter."

— Jimmy Jenkins, Lauren Castle and Chelsea Curtis

An article about Deana Bowdoin's death published in The Arizona Republic on Jan. 8, 1978.

