Clarence Thomas was the lone dissent in the Supreme Court's January order rejecting Donald Trump's bid to withhold documents from the January 6 panel

Erin Snodgrass
·3 min read
Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • Clarence Thomas' wife Ginni reportedly texted Mark Meadows urging him to overturn the 2020 election.

  • The news prompted scrutiny on Thomas' lone dissent in a ruling rejecting Trump's bid to withhold docs from the Jan. 6 House panel.

  • The New York Times previously reported that Ginni Thomas had ties to organizers of the Jan. 6 rally, which she has denied.

In January, the Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to block the release of some presidential records to the House committee investigating the Capitol riot in a near unanimous 8-1 vote.

Only one justice dissented: Clarence Thomas.

At the time, the justice provided no explanation for why he would have approved Trump's request — a standard omission when the top court addresses emergency motions.

But Thomas' objection fell under scrutiny on Thursday after The Washington Post reported that the justice's wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, sent multiple text messages to former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the aftermath of Trump's loss to President Joe Biden.

In a message from November 6, 2020, Ginni Thomas told Meadows not to concede the election, saying "it takes time for the army who is gathering for his back." In a message on November 10, 2020, Ginni Thomas declared Biden's win "the greatest Heist of our History."

In total, Ginni Thomas and Meadows exchanged 29 texts between November 2020 and January 2021, the outlet reported, all of which are now part of the trove of evidence the January 6 panel is investigating.

The committee obtained the texts from Meadows, CNN reported Thursday. The former Trump White House chief of staff reportedly turned over thousands of text messages before he stopped cooperating with the panel late last year.

Ahead of the Supreme Court's order on Trump's White House documents, Meadows filed a supporting brief in favor of blocking the release of documents.

Ginni Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, has come under fire in recent months related to her reportedly having ties to organizers of the rally that preceded the attack, which she denied. Earlier this month, she acknowledged that she attended the "Stop the Steal" rally but said she got cold and left before Trump spoke. She also denied having ties to the organizers of the event.

Her comments came after multiple news outlets reported that Ginni Thomas was connected to January 6 rally organizers and served on the board of a conservative group that promoted overturning the 2020 election results.

Ginni Thomas has long been an active participant in partisan politics despite her husband's role on the nation's highest court. In a recent interview with the Washington Free Beacon, she said the couple has their "own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too."

"Clarence doesn't discuss his work with me, and I don't involve him in my work," she said.

Insider reached out to Meadows and Ginni Thomas for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

