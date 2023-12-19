Clarence Thomas Was Ready To Quit The Supreme Court, According to Report

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas during the formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The court opened its new term Monday with a calendar already full of high-profile clashes, including two cases that could end the use of race in college admissions.



Associate Justice Clarence Thomas during the formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The court opened its new term Monday with a calendar already full of high-profile clashes, including two cases that could end the use of race in college admissions.

Most of us feel underpaid and undervalued at our jobs. And new reporting suggests that even Supreme Court Justices get down in the dumps over stagnant wages.

Despite making $173,600 in January of 2000, the equivalent of $300,000 in 2023, ProPublica reported that Justice Clarence Thomas was so frustrated with his salary that conservatives worried he would quit the bench.

Read more

But it does give us insight into how he was feeling about money and why he was amenable to receiving significant financial assistance from wealthy friends.

Thomas is rich by traditional standards. The equivalent of $300,000 in today’s money isn’t anything to sneer at. But many of his colleagues were extremely wealthy on their own. It appears that the pressure to keep up with the Joneses is real for everyone — even members of the Supreme Court. Although, most of us aren’t unfathomably powerful with wealthy friends willing to spend their Billions on us.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.