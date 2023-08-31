Clarence Thomas Really Just Blamed Abortion for His Undisclosed Private Jet Travel

Over the years, conservatives have managed to blame abortion for any number of wildly unrelated things. Just last summer, for instance, Republican lawmakers managed to blame abortion instead of their own policies for our depleted social safety net. But this one’s new: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who’s recently been exposed for accepting wildly unethical gifts and payments (including full tuition for his grand-nephew) from far-right billionaire and Nazi artifact collector Harlan Crow, just managed to blame abortion for the private plane rides from Crow he tried to keep a secret from everyone. Ha ha!



On Thursday, Thomas finally “disclosed” (LOL) several trips paid for by Crow last year and explained that he’d only accepted the private plane travel because of “the increased security risk” he supposedly incurred after the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked a month early. One of the flights he disclosed was for an American Enterprise Institute speaking event in Dallas, Texas, shortly after the leak in May 2022.

In any case, that Thomas has just now decided to make these disclosures is… interesting timing, amid ongoing calls for transparency and investigations into his conduct from Democrats in Congress. Over the last several months, Propublica has reported that Crow and other billionaires have gifted Thomas with “at least 38 destination vacations,” “26 private jet flights, plus an additional eight by helicopter,” “a dozen VIP passes to professional and college sporting events, typically perched in the skybox,” “two stays at luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica,” and much, much more. I’d love to hear how abortion and hysterical abortion rights protesters forced him to accept all of those.

