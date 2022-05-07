Clarence Thomas Says Supreme Court Won’t Be ‘Bullied’ after Leak of Draft Opinion Overturning Roe

Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas warned that the Court can’t be “bullied” in comments at a judicial conference in Atlanta on Friday.

“We are becoming addicted to wanting particular outcomes, not living with the outcomes we don’t like,” Thomas said, according to Reuters. “We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want. The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that.”

While Thomas did not explicitly discuss the leak of a draft opinion earlier this week that would overturn the decision in Roe v. Wade, the justice referenced “unfortunate events” of the past week during his talk, the Washington Post noted. The opinion, first reported by Politico and later confirmed as authentic by Chief Justice John Roberts, sparked condemnation from Democrats.

A leftist group posted the home addresses of the six conservative Supreme Court justices online following the leak, calling for a “walk-by protest” outside the homes next week. Meanwhile, workers built fencing around the Supreme Court itself.

Chief Justice Roberts directly condemned the leak during a meeting of the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference on Thursday.

“A leak of this stature is absolutely appalling,” Roberts told the conference. “If the person behind it thinks that it will affect our work, that’s just foolish.”

