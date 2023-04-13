Clarence Thomas sold his childhood home to GOP donor Harlan Crow and never disclosed it. The justice's 94-year-old mom still lives there: ProPublica

Associate US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on October 7, 2022. Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sold property to GOP donor Harlan Crow, ProPublica reported.

After the purchase, in 2014, Crow paid for $36,000 in improvements to the property.

Neighbors said Thomas's 94-year-old mother still lives at the home in Savannah, Georgia.

Under federal law, an employee of the government, including the Supreme Court, is supposed to report any real estate transaction worth more than a thousand dollars.

But when Justice Clarence Thomas and his family sold his childhood home in 2014, the sale never appeared on a disclosure form, ProPublica reported on Thursday, nor did he reveal the identity of the buyer: Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow.

Citing a state tax filing and a deed to the property — a home and two nearby vacant lots in Savannah, Georgia — ProPublica said the transaction netted $133,363 for Thomas, his mother, and his now-deceased brother.

Neighbors who spoke to the outlet said the home, where Thomas spent part of his youth, is still occupied by the justice's 94-year-old mother. It is also in much better condition than before the sale, with Crow having invested $36,000 in improvements, ProPublica reported.

In a statement, Crow told ProPublica that he intends to turn the property into a museum dedicated to Thomas. He did not say whether he's charging the justice's mother any rent.

Liberal critics of the justice have pounced on the news, which comes after leading Democrats urged Chief Justice John Roberts to open an investigation following an earlier report about Thomas receiving free travel from Crown valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"One thing is crystal clear: this is corruption at the highest levels, and it can't be accepted," Kyle Herrig, president of the watchdog group Accountable.US, said in a statement. "Justice Thomas must be held accountable."

A spokesperson for the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

