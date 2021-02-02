Clarence Thomas’s wife apologized to Supreme Court clerks following Capitol riots

Keydra Manns
Updated

Thomas is an avid Trump supporter and conservative she would often post about her support for the former president via social media

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife has apologized for supporting the pro Donald Trump rally on Jan 6.

Virginia Thomas, also known as “Ginni,” wrote an email to her husband’s clerks apologizing for supporting the rally that opposed the certification of the Electoral College votes.

Read More: Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

Virginia Thomas thegrio.com
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all. And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long,” said Thomas in a private listserv email obtained by The Washington Post. “Let’s pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide.”

She also said “I owe you all an apology. I have likely imposed on you my lifetime passions.”

Thomas is an avid Trump supporter and conservative she would often post about her support for the former president via social media. In the email, she attempted to console staff who were upset about his defeat.

Read More: Trump asked the DOJ to take election fraud claims to the Supreme Court

“Many of us are hurting, after leaving it all on the field, to preserve the best of this country,” she wrote.

The morning of Jan. 6, she posted a message to Facebook.

“GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING,” she wrote and included a live stream of Trump’s rally.

She added the post was “written before the violence in the US Capitol.” Her Facebook page has since been taken down.

A staff writer at Slate, Mark Joseph Stern, caught some of Thomas’ posts and captioned them.

“On the morning of Jan. 6, Ginni Thomas—wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—endorsed the protest demanding that Congress overturn the election, then sent her “LOVE” to the demonstrators, who violently overtook the Capitol several hours later,” he wrote. “She has not posted since.”

The justice is said to not be included in the group chat. The whistleblower who supplied the messages to The Post said: “Ginni does not speak for CT.”

Thomas did not comment on the leaked messages.

The post Clarence Thomas’s wife apologized to Supreme Court clerks following Capitol riots appeared first on TheGrio.

Originally published

