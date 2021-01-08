Clarence Thomas’ wife supported rioters before siege: ‘Love MAGA’

‘God bless each of you,’ Ginni Thomas wrote in a Facebook post to support the attempted takeover of the Capitol.

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shared support for the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

On Facebook, Mrs. Thomas expressed explicit love for the violent chaos carried out by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who are against the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden. Mark Joseph Stern, a staff writer at Slate, shared screenshots of the status updates on Twitter.

In one post, she shared “LOVE” to the MAGA crowd, offering support and suggesting others to tune in to the riot. In another Facebook status, she stated, in mostly all caps, “God bless each of you standing up or praying!”

According to Stern, Thomas has not posted since.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Ginni Thomas—wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—endorsed the protest demanding that Congress overturn the election, then sent her “LOVE” to the demonstrators, who violently overtook the Capitol several hours later. She has not posted since. pic.twitter.com/378CHMkFN5 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 8, 2021

According to Law and Crime, both her public Facebook page and the messages are no longer available. It is not clear whether or not the removal of the platform was done by Thomas herself or forcibly removed.

This is not her first time in the spotlight for supporting racism. theGrio reported Mrs. Thomas requested the mayor of Clifton, Virginia, to remove a Black Lives Matter banner in the town.

According to the news report, the welcoming message was championed by Mayor William Holloway in solidarity with visitors who may enter the predominantly white city.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD – FEBRUARY 23: Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a pannel discussion titled “When did World War III Begin? Part A: Threats at Home” during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The banner shared the message “Welcome to Clifton where Black Lives Matter.”

““Would you please remove the BLM sign from Clifton?” Thomas wrote to Holloway according to theGrio. “As leaders of this community, you should be smarter than promoting such a group as this, who uses race to foment chaos to destabilize the nation.”

The small town of Clifton, VA is displaying a Black Lives Matter banner over Main Street. The predominantly white town is getting national attention now that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, asked the town to remove it. pic.twitter.com/EogaOZvRvS — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) July 10, 2020

According to Independent, Mrs. Thomas is allegedly a member of a network of conservative activists called Groundswell. The group has close ties to Trump and his senior officials, according to the report.

Thomas reportedly helped craft lists of “disloyal” government officials, and detailed memos are said to have been written by Groundswell over the past year-and-a-half.

