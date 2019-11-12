Is Clariant AG (VTX:CLN) A Good Dividend Stock?

Dividend paying stocks like Clariant AG (VTX:CLN) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

Investors might not know much about Clariant's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last eight years and offers a 2.7% yield. While the yield may not look too great, the relatively long payment history is interesting. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Clariant for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Clariant!

SWX:CLN Historical Dividend Yield, November 12th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Clariant paid out 227% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. Unless there are extenuating circumstances, from the perspective of an investor who hopes to own the company for many years, a payout ratio of above 100% is definitely a concern.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. The company paid out 66% of its free cash flow, which is not bad per se, but does start to limit the amount of cash Clariant has available to meet other needs. It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Clariant fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Is Clariant's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Clariant's dividend was not well covered by earnings, we need to check its balance sheet for signs of financial distress. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. Clariant has net debt of 1.94 times its EBITDA, which is generally an okay level of debt for most companies.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 6.39 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Clariant, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Clariant's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.