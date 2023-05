Jalopnik

We really appreciate Ford and Hyundai taking a risk and introducing relatively small, car-based pickup trucks. The Santa Cruz may not be as popular as the Maverick, but they’re both still a refreshing change of pace at a time when it feels like every truck is designed to be as big as possible. That said, they do have their downsides. First, there’s no high-performance version of either, and second, they could both be smaller. Smythe Performance, however, has a solution.