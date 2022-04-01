Clarion contractor in custody after allegedly defrauding elderly customer

A Clarion contractor is in custody and facing felony charges after police say he accepted payment from an elderly customer, and never completed the job he agreed to do.

Kiski Township police say that 67-year-old David Patton was paid $16,000 for a job last fall.

According to a press release, Patton took the money and never completed the job.

An arrest warrant was issued after the elderly resident filed a police report in February.

Patton was taken into custody on March 30 for home improvement fraud and theft by deception. Both of these are felony offenses.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27, 2022.

