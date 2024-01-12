Clarion Ledger to continue running Arlo and Janis comic strip

Last weekend, the Clarion Ledger announced an updated lineup of comics. That refresh begins Monday.

That column noted that comics are personal to many readers. What is beloved by someone, may not register with another reader.

The updates we announced last week reflect the surveys done in advance of announcing those changes. Evolving reader tastes were also a significant factor.

After that column ran, as expected, we heard from readers. Mainly, we heard about one strip — "Arlo and Janis." Many of you noted that "Arlo and Janis" was a strip that seemed to speak to you personally.

Mark Konradi is the executive editor of the Clarion Ledger and Hattiesburg American newspapers.

Andrews McMeel, which distributes "Arlo and Janis," describes the strip as "about a couple of '60s kids trying to keep a youthful outlook on life as they enter middle age."

Some of you noted that "Arlo and Janis" has Mississippi ties. Creator Jimmy Johnson worked at The Jackson Daily News. The strip often cites Mississippi musician Jimmy Buffett, and Johnson has resided in Pass Christian.

The strip seems to allude to many things to which Mississippians can relate.

With those ties to the Magnolia State, the Clarion Ledger will continue to run "Arlo and Janis." The strip, however, will not appear with the other comics. It will run on Page 2A each Monday through Friday in print and on Saturdays in the e-edition, the digital replica of the Clarion Ledger.

As always, loads of additional comics are available at clarionledger.com/comics.

