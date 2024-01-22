How the Clarion Ledger covered the devastating Rolling Fork, MS, tornado in March of 2023

Rolling Fork is a town well-steeped in adversity. The community of fewer than 2,000 residents in the Mississippi Delta has witnessed flood and economics devastate its community before.

Nothing, though, had hardened it for the EF-4 tornado that ripped through the town after dark on March 24, 2023, destroying homes, businesses and claiming 15 lives in town and more than 20 across the state. Wind speeds were reported just shy of 200 mph, and nothing stood in its three-quarters-of-a-mile-wide wake.

The Clarion Ledger sprinted into action to cover the impact to this town, roughly an hour and half's drive to the north of the Jackson area, at least that is when you could drive at all through roads torn apart or covered in debris. Before dawn, the Clarion Ledger's team of photographers and reporters was in place.

With a live blog populated by every news and sports reporter the team had, the Clarion Ledger provided the most news gathering of any team on the ground. Our original main bar captured the sweep of the storm that the National Weather Service ultimately determined was the worst to hit its Jackson, Mississippi, coverage area in more than a half century.

About 80% to 85% of the homes in Rolling Fork had severe damage or were destroyed in the tornado.

March 25, 2023/Clarion Ledger file photo — KeUntey Ousley of Rolling Fork, Miss., tries to salvage what he can from his mother's boyfriend's vehicle Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a tornado ripped through the Delta town Friday night. Below his mother LaShata Ousley, in red, and his girlfriend Mikita Davis wait. (Clarion Ledger/File photo)

The Clarion Ledger's team immediately began to tell the stories of the people impacted, while chronicling the rising death toll and putting into perspective where the storm stood among the many calamities the state has endured. Compelling gallery after gallery along with video, daily live blogs and drone footage helped readers understand the devastation and the recovery. We told readers how they could help victims.

And we turned attention to the area residents' struggles and the communities' resiliency, Clarion Ledger staff members:

By the week's end, Clarion Ledger staff members attended heart-wrenching funeral services, such as the one for 2-year-old Aubree Green in nearby Silver City, which was also decimated by the tornado that ripped through the Delta and into the city of Amory in Northeast Mississippi.

Days after the storm, President Joe Biden visited the Rolling Fork, solemnly reading the names of the 13 who died the day of the tornado. That death toll would rise. Clarion Ledger staffer Ross Reily, who had not stopped all week, was the local pool reporter.

We noted in a separate story that Biden was not the first American president to visit this Delta city. More than a century earlier, President Theodore Roosevelt visited Rolling Fork on a bear hunt, and when he refused to kill a bear that had been tied up and clubbed for him, believing it unsporting, editorial cartoonists featured the president and the bear. Thus was spawned — the Teddy Bear.

Until March 2023, if you had heard of Rolling Fork at all, that is what you knew of the city. The Clarion Ledger made sure that the stories of its people, its struggles and its heroes, were not lost.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How the Clarion Ledger covered the Rolling Fork tornado